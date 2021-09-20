Facts

18:59 20.09.2021

Servant of People nominates Kherson Regional Administration's head as candidate for MP in 184th constituency

2 min read
Servant of People nominates Kherson Regional Administration's head as candidate for MP in 184th constituency

The Servant of the People party has nominated Head of Kherson Regional State Administration Serhiy Kozyr as a candidate for MP in the 184th constituency in the mid-term elections to the Verkhovna Rada, leader of the party, first deputy head of the eponymous faction Oleksandr Korniyenko said.

"The political council of the party has just decided on a candidate in the 184th constituency [in Kherson region] [...] today is the last day of nomination of candidates, I think tomorrow Serhiq Kozyr will go to the CEC with a package of documents [for registration as a candidate forMP]," Korniyenko said at a briefing following the meeting of the party's political council in Kyiv on Monday.

Elections in constituencies No.184 (Kherson region) and No.197 (Cherkasy region) are held due to the early termination of the powers of MPs Ihor Kolykhaev and Oleksandr Skichko. Kolykhaev resigned as the MP in connection with the election of the mayor of Kherson, and Skichko in connection with the appointment of the head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

On September 1, the electoral process started in both constituencies. The elections will be held on October 31, 2021. More than 290,000 will be able to take part in them. Voting will take place at 188 polling stations in Kherson region and at 141 polling stations in Cherkasy region.

Tags: #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:37 09.09.2021
Appeal sent to Rada on appointment of early elections for Kryvy Rih mayor

Appeal sent to Rada on appointment of early elections for Kryvy Rih mayor

13:57 17.08.2021
Over 40% of Ukrainians support early presidential, parliamentary elections – poll

Over 40% of Ukrainians support early presidential, parliamentary elections – poll

15:16 16.08.2021
Most probable date for election of Kryvyi Rih mayor is March 27 next year - Servant of People

Most probable date for election of Kryvyi Rih mayor is March 27 next year - Servant of People

11:31 23.07.2021
Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

Ukrainian MFA protests over Russian CEC's decision to engage ORDLO population in parliamentary elections

16:43 14.07.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians see no need to hold early elections for either president or parliament – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians see no need to hold early elections for either president or parliament – poll

13:44 17.06.2021
G7 Ambassadors urge to hold local elections in 18 communities of Donbas ASAP

G7 Ambassadors urge to hold local elections in 18 communities of Donbas ASAP

15:43 17.03.2021
Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

Rada profile committee recommends scheduling early election of Kharkiv mayor for Oct 31

18:10 24.02.2021
Razumkov sees no reason for early parliamentary elections

Razumkov sees no reason for early parliamentary elections

16:37 12.02.2021
Decline of confidence in president, Servant of People party, rise in tariffs may lead to early elections to Rada or change of govt – political scientist

Decline of confidence in president, Servant of People party, rise in tariffs may lead to early elections to Rada or change of govt – political scientist

11:10 10.02.2021
Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Turkey declares non-recognition of elections to Russian Duma held in occupied Crimea

UN General Assembly one of platforms where Ukraine can find solution for Donbas, Crimea - Zelensky

Zelensky departs to United States to participate in UN General Assembly – source

Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

Ukraine registers 2,265 new cases of COVID-19, 44 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

Turkey declares non-recognition of elections to Russian Duma held in occupied Crimea

UN General Assembly one of platforms where Ukraine can find solution for Donbas, Crimea - Zelensky

Ukrainian-American exercise 'Rapid Trident - 2021' starts at Yavoriv military training center

SBU detains former APU serviceman for helping Russia seize airspace during occupation of Crimea in 2014

Razumkov calls on anti-corruption agencies to check data on possible bribes to MPs 'for vote on some resignations'

The First Ukrainian Real Estate Business Presentation for Israeli Investors will be held in Tel Aviv

German President to visit Ukraine on Oct 6

Zelensky departs to United States to participate in UN General Assembly – source

Servant of People faction on Monday not to consider personnel rotation in govt – Korniyenko

Coordination Rada includes bills on deoligarchization, budget filling in agenda of Rada plenary week

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD