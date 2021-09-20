Servant of People nominates Kherson Regional Administration's head as candidate for MP in 184th constituency

The Servant of the People party has nominated Head of Kherson Regional State Administration Serhiy Kozyr as a candidate for MP in the 184th constituency in the mid-term elections to the Verkhovna Rada, leader of the party, first deputy head of the eponymous faction Oleksandr Korniyenko said.

"The political council of the party has just decided on a candidate in the 184th constituency [in Kherson region] [...] today is the last day of nomination of candidates, I think tomorrow Serhiq Kozyr will go to the CEC with a package of documents [for registration as a candidate forMP]," Korniyenko said at a briefing following the meeting of the party's political council in Kyiv on Monday.

Elections in constituencies No.184 (Kherson region) and No.197 (Cherkasy region) are held due to the early termination of the powers of MPs Ihor Kolykhaev and Oleksandr Skichko. Kolykhaev resigned as the MP in connection with the election of the mayor of Kherson, and Skichko in connection with the appointment of the head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

On September 1, the electoral process started in both constituencies. The elections will be held on October 31, 2021. More than 290,000 will be able to take part in them. Voting will take place at 188 polling stations in Kherson region and at 141 polling stations in Cherkasy region.