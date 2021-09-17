Facts

10:45 17.09.2021

Ukraine records 6,624 new cases of COVID-19, 1,914 recoveries, 99 deaths – Health Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine records 6,624 new cases of COVID-19, 1,914 recoveries, 99 deaths – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, 6,624 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, while 1,914 people recovered, and 99 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"During September 16, 2021, some 6,624 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 677 children and 105 health workers). Also, over the past day, 1,568 people were hospitalized, 99 people died, and 1,914 people recovered," said the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:54 17.09.2021
Ryanair eyes aggressive expansion in Ukraine, counts on flying to 12 suitable airports

Ryanair eyes aggressive expansion in Ukraine, counts on flying to 12 suitable airports

12:04 17.09.2021
Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO representative, Head of Country Office in Ukraine

Dr. Jarno Habicht, WHO representative, Head of Country Office in Ukraine

11:04 17.09.2021
Ukraine plans to issue eurobonds for $1.5 bln, raise $2.9 bln from IMF in 2022 - draft state budget-2022

Ukraine plans to issue eurobonds for $1.5 bln, raise $2.9 bln from IMF in 2022 - draft state budget-2022

10:59 17.09.2021
US State Dept: Ukraine's judicial reform under threat, but there is still time to save it

US State Dept: Ukraine's judicial reform under threat, but there is still time to save it

09:31 17.09.2021
Adoption of bill on wood market to help restore forests, transparency in markets in both Ukraine, EU - Stefanishyna

Adoption of bill on wood market to help restore forests, transparency in markets in both Ukraine, EU - Stefanishyna

11:11 15.09.2021
Ukraine extends validity of 2-dose COVID certificates from 180 to 365 days

Ukraine extends validity of 2-dose COVID certificates from 180 to 365 days

09:20 15.09.2021
Ukraine records over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine records over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

18:10 14.09.2021
Representatives of UNIFIER operation donates medical equipment to National Guard worth UAH 4.5 mln

Representatives of UNIFIER operation donates medical equipment to National Guard worth UAH 4.5 mln

17:06 14.09.2021
Cabinet updates quarantine restrictions at different levels of epidemic

Cabinet updates quarantine restrictions at different levels of epidemic

15:06 14.09.2021
Ukraine, NATO countries start joint Table Top Exercises in Odesa to counter hybrid threats

Ukraine, NATO countries start joint Table Top Exercises in Odesa to counter hybrid threats

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Acting SBI director on 'Wagner PMC' case: We didn't receive info about such operation on Ukraine's territory

US State Dept: Ukraine's judicial reform under threat, but there is still time to save it

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire at Schastia, head of local military-civil administration wounded

Kuleba: UN disregards Crimea Platform summit for political reasons

Head of Emergency Service's media relations dept in Dnipropetrovsk region, ATO veteran killed in car blast

LATEST

Acting SBI director on 'Wagner PMC' case: We didn't receive info about such operation on Ukraine's territory

Russia-occupation forces shell peaceful settlement in Donbas for second time during the day

SBU detects illegal migrants from Belarus in Kyiv hostel

TIC to hear Ukraine's defense intelligence agency ex-head Burba on Wagner PMC case with enhanced security measures

Judicial reform meeting held at President's Office – sources

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas fire at Schastia, head of local military-civil administration wounded

Education Ministry explains work of educational institutions from Sept 20, 2021

Transit through Ukraine within 48 hours to be possible without self-isolation, testing from Sept 20

In Donbas, ceasefire violated 30% more often than in August – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

Kuleba: UN disregards Crimea Platform summit for political reasons

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD