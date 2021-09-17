Ukraine records 6,624 new cases of COVID-19, 1,914 recoveries, 99 deaths – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Friday morning, 6,624 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, while 1,914 people recovered, and 99 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"During September 16, 2021, some 6,624 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 677 children and 105 health workers). Also, over the past day, 1,568 people were hospitalized, 99 people died, and 1,914 people recovered," said the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on the Telegram channel.