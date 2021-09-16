Venice Commission accepts bill on oligarchs for providing opinion

The European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) has accepted Ukraine's request for opinion on bill No. 5599 on the prevention of threats to national security, associated with the excessive influence of persons having significant economic or political weight in social life (oligarchs).

"By letter dated September 10, 2021, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Mr. Dmytro Razumkov requested an opinion of the Venice Commission on the bill on the prevention of threats to national security, associated with the excessive influence of persons having significant economic or political weight in social life (oligarchs)," the commission said on its website in the Ongoing Opinion Requests section.