Delegation of Venice Commission to arrive in Ukraine soon to discuss reform of Constitutional Court – Stefanishyna

The issue of reforming the Constitutional Court of Ukraine will be one of the key ones in talks with the delegation of the Venice Commission that will soon arrive in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, after the visit, the representatives of the Venice Commission will provide conclusions on the registered bill that proposes amendments to the selection of candidates for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court.

"There is an agreement with our international partners who will nominate experts to the Commission that will select judges to the Constitutional Court, that the Commission will act on the model of the Ethics Council, which formed the composition of other judicial bodies. This means priority in the votes of international experts when it comes to on the assessment of integrity," Stefanishyna said.

According to her, today the only problematic issue is the assessment of candidates on the basis of professional qualities, and the Ukrainian parliament does not agree to give priority to international experts, since it is about the formation of the Constitutional Court.

Stefanishyna said that after all issues are agreed upon, the Verkhovna Rada must adopt relevant bill by May 29.