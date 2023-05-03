Facts

19:13 03.05.2023

Delegation of Venice Commission to arrive in Ukraine soon to discuss reform of Constitutional Court – Stefanishyna

2 min read
Delegation of Venice Commission to arrive in Ukraine soon to discuss reform of Constitutional Court – Stefanishyna

The issue of reforming the Constitutional Court of Ukraine will be one of the key ones in talks with the delegation of the Venice Commission that will soon arrive in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, after the visit, the representatives of the Venice Commission will provide conclusions on the registered bill that proposes amendments to the selection of candidates for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court.

"There is an agreement with our international partners who will nominate experts to the Commission that will select judges to the Constitutional Court, that the Commission will act on the model of the Ethics Council, which formed the composition of other judicial bodies. This means priority in the votes of international experts when it comes to on the assessment of integrity," Stefanishyna said.

According to her, today the only problematic issue is the assessment of candidates on the basis of professional qualities, and the Ukrainian parliament does not agree to give priority to international experts, since it is about the formation of the Constitutional Court.

Stefanishyna said that after all issues are agreed upon, the Verkhovna Rada must adopt relevant bill by May 29.

Tags: #reform #venice_commission

MORE ABOUT

19:35 24.04.2023
Fish industry reform launched in Ukraine

Fish industry reform launched in Ukraine

15:23 22.12.2022
Reform of govt structure to be carried out step by step as decisions ready – Shmyhal

Reform of govt structure to be carried out step by step as decisions ready – Shmyhal

16:02 20.12.2022
Venice Commission publishes conclusions on draft law on Constitutional Court reform

Venice Commission publishes conclusions on draft law on Constitutional Court reform

16:23 26.08.2022
Stefanchuk on local referendum bill: For period of war, conclusions on bills of Venice Commission regarding Ukraine suspended

Stefanchuk on local referendum bill: For period of war, conclusions on bills of Venice Commission regarding Ukraine suspended

09:16 15.03.2022
Zelensky announces tax reform: 2% of turnover, simplified accounting, voluntary single tax, no checks

Zelensky announces tax reform: 2% of turnover, simplified accounting, voluntary single tax, no checks

10:48 18.02.2022
Introduction of e-health system everywhere stimulates healthcare development – experts

Introduction of e-health system everywhere stimulates healthcare development – experts

12:34 14.12.2021
Venice Commission supports Constitutional Court in swearing-in of newly appointed judges – court

Venice Commission supports Constitutional Court in swearing-in of newly appointed judges – court

13:15 08.12.2021
Venice Commission postpones consideration of anti-oligarchic bill to end of January – Sovhyria

Venice Commission postpones consideration of anti-oligarchic bill to end of January – Sovhyria

16:56 02.12.2021
Conclusions of Venice Commission on de-oligarchization law to be received on Dec 10-11 – Maliuska

Conclusions of Venice Commission on de-oligarchization law to be received on Dec 10-11 – Maliuska

12:10 25.10.2021
Stefanchuk sends draft law on local referendum to Venice Commission

Stefanchuk sends draft law on local referendum to Venice Commission

AD

HOT NEWS

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Two IAEA inspections successfully conducted at Rivne NPP

Kuleba welcomes offer of Italian colleague to hold start of Giro d'Italia cycling race next year in Ukraine

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

DTEK plans to launch three new longwalls in May

Ukrainian servicemen destroy four Russian drones – Pivden command

Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD