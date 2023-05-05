Stefanishyna discusses with delegation of Venice Commission implementation of EC’s recommendations on selection of CC’s judges, anti-oligarchic legislation

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna discussed with the delegation of the Venice Commission the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission on the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court, the implementation of anti-oligarchic legislation and legislation on national minorities.

According to the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister, the meeting was attended by President of the Venice Commission Claire Bazy Malaurie, Vice President Angelika Nussberger, members of the Venice Commission Philip Dimitrov and Jan Velaer, Secretary of the Venice Commission Simone Granata-Menghini, legal adviser Tanya Van Dyke.

"For the first time in Ukraine, a competitive procedure for the selection of judges of the Constitutional Court is being conducted. Our absolute priority is to ensure a transparent, open competition in accordance with the best standards. We approach this issue with full responsibility, understanding its importance, in particular, for Ukraine's further movement towards EU membership. The bill registered in the Verkhovna Rada has been prepared following consultations with the Venice Commission. International experts will play a decisive role in assessing the moral qualities and integrity of candidates. This is an important fuse that will not allow candidates who do not meet the criteria of integrity to participate in the subsequent stages of the competition," the press service quoted Stefanishyna.

She noted the importance of launching the competitive process as soon as possible, calling on the representatives of the Venice Commission to nominate their representatives to the Advisory Group after the adoption of amendments to the law on the selection of candidates for the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court.

The Ukrainian side also informed the representatives of the Venice Commission about the measures and steps taken to implement legislation in the field of protection of national minorities.

In particular, a draft Concept of a Nationwide targeted national cultural program Unity in Diversity for the period up to 2034 will be submitted to the Government for consideration in the near future, work has begun on the content of the corresponding program.

"On the issue of implementing anti-oligarchic legislation, the Deputy Prime Minister noted the importance of taking into account the special conditions in which Ukraine is today in connection with Russia's full-scale war. She also informed about the upcoming steps to strengthen economic competition, namely changes to the antimonopoly legislation in accordance with EU law," the message reads.