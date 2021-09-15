Ukraine records over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 4,640 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 1,858 recoveries and 93 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Wednesday.

"Ukraine recorded 4,640 new cases of COVID-19 (including 531 children and 95 medical workers) over the past day, September 14, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 1,609 persons were hospitalized, 93 died, and 1,858 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,325,796 coronavirus infections, including 2,225,130 recoveries and 54,550 deaths.