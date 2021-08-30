Facts

14:36 30.08.2021

Ukraine records 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine records 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

As of Monday morning, Ukraine recorded 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"Over past day of August 29, 2021, some 749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 55 children and six health workers). Also, over the past day, 583 people were hospitalized, 18 people died, and 291 people recovered," said the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:16 28.08.2021
United States to direct $60 mln to Ukraine for defense – White House

United States to direct $60 mln to Ukraine for defense – White House

15:39 27.08.2021
Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

11:22 27.08.2021
Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

Lockdown in Ukraine may be introduced in Nov - Chief Sanitary Doctor Kuzin

10:43 27.08.2021
LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

LUN housing search service announces start of campaign to attract intl investment in Ukraine

09:41 26.08.2021
Ukraine sees 1,581 new cases of COVID-19, 1,269 recoveries, 45 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 1,581 new cases of COVID-19, 1,269 recoveries, 45 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

18:31 25.08.2021
Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

15:48 25.08.2021
Affordable loans 5-7-9% program should focus on investment goals – Finance Minister

Affordable loans 5-7-9% program should focus on investment goals – Finance Minister

14:39 25.08.2021
UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, United States create fund to support Ukraine to mitigate Russia's influence

UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, United States create fund to support Ukraine to mitigate Russia's influence

11:31 25.08.2021
Finance Ministry to present bill on indirect methods of determining income in 2021 – Marchenko

Finance Ministry to present bill on indirect methods of determining income in 2021 – Marchenko

10:44 25.08.2021
Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

British research icebreaker 'James Clark Ross' becomes property of Ukraine

On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

Forty-four people become victims of enforced disappearances in Crimea, 258 people considered missing in ORDLO – MFA

State Agency for Tourism Development agrees to provide services for popularization of river tourist routes in Ukraine for UAH 2.5 mln

Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

We definitely will protect our citizens, not be silent - Razumkov on shelling of Avdiyivka

Russia-occupation forces fire at JFO positions near Novozvanivka in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD