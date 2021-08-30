Ukraine records 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

As of Monday morning, Ukraine recorded 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"Over past day of August 29, 2021, some 749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 55 children and six health workers). Also, over the past day, 583 people were hospitalized, 18 people died, and 291 people recovered," said the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on the Telegram channel.