Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas on Sat

A Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in Donbas as a result of shelling by Russian-occupation forces on Saturday, the press service of the Skhid (East) task force said.

"As a result of the shelling, one serviceman received a penetrating shrapnel wound. After providing first aid, the wounded was transported to a hospital. The state of his health is satisfactory," the Skhid task force said on Facebook.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the enemy's actions through the Ukrainian side of the JCCC.