Ukraine sees 1,581 new cases of COVID-19, 1,269 recoveries, 45 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Thursday morning, 1,581 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, with 1,269 people reported as recovered, and 45 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"During August 25, 2021, some 1,581 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 104 children and 38 health workers). Also, over the past day: 464 people were hospitalized, 45 people died, and 1,269 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel.