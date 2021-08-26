Facts

09:41 26.08.2021

Ukraine sees 1,581 new cases of COVID-19, 1,269 recoveries, 45 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine sees 1,581 new cases of COVID-19, 1,269 recoveries, 45 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Thursday morning, 1,581 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, with 1,269 people reported as recovered, and 45 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"During August 25, 2021, some 1,581 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 104 children and 38 health workers). Also, over the past day: 464 people were hospitalized, 45 people died, and 1,269 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:31 25.08.2021
Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

15:48 25.08.2021
Affordable loans 5-7-9% program should focus on investment goals – Finance Minister

Affordable loans 5-7-9% program should focus on investment goals – Finance Minister

14:39 25.08.2021
UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, United States create fund to support Ukraine to mitigate Russia's influence

UK, Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, United States create fund to support Ukraine to mitigate Russia's influence

11:31 25.08.2021
Finance Ministry to present bill on indirect methods of determining income in 2021 – Marchenko

Finance Ministry to present bill on indirect methods of determining income in 2021 – Marchenko

10:44 25.08.2021
Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine registers 727 new cases of COVID-19

10:07 25.08.2021
NATO supports Ukraine, demands return of Crimea - NATO Dpty Secretary General

NATO supports Ukraine, demands return of Crimea - NATO Dpty Secretary General

10:05 25.08.2021
Poland provides Ukraine with 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine – Liashko

Poland provides Ukraine with 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine – Liashko

10:02 25.08.2021
Ukrainian PM, EU rep discuss introduction of ACAA

Ukrainian PM, EU rep discuss introduction of ACAA

19:27 24.08.2021
Ukraine highly appreciates Israel's support in the issue of sovereignty, - The Ambassador Korniychuk

Ukraine highly appreciates Israel's support in the issue of sovereignty, - The Ambassador Korniychuk

15:54 24.08.2021
French Foreign Minister confirms Macron's intention to pay visit to Ukraine - Kuleba

French Foreign Minister confirms Macron's intention to pay visit to Ukraine - Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine: Physical attacks on politicians, journalists should have no place in vibrant democracy

Yuriy Vilkul elected as acting Mayor of Kryvy Rih – media

Losses from occupation of Crimea estimated at $100 bln – Ukrainian PM

LATEST

Medvedchuk submits another complaint against Ukraine to ECHR

Zelensky to visit Moldova on occasion of 30th anniversary of republic's independence

No info on injured Ukrainians due to explosion near Kabul airport – MFA spokesperson

Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

Academic year in Ukraine to start as usual from Sept 1 - Shmyhal

NATO Dpty Secretary General: We encourage Ukraine to continue to use to maximum possible extent annual national program

Black Sea to continue to figure prominently on our agenda – NATO Dpty Secretary General

Kuleba: Ukraine to continue evacuating citizens from Afghanistan

Kuleba: No plane supposed to take Ukrainian citizens, foreigners from Afghanistan, hijacked

Kuchma about his presidency: There were two important things that I underestimated

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD