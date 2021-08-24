Ukraine ready to hold meeting of foreign ministers in Normandy format - Kuleba

Ukraine is ready to hold meetings of the Foreign Ministers of the "Normandy format" countries (Ukraine, France, Germany, Russia) and hopes for a constructive approach of the Russian Federation in this matter, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said at a joint briefing with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France by Jean-Yves Le Drian on Tuesday in Kyiv.

"The efforts of the Normandy format should be even more effective. Minister Le Drian and I share the same idea that the Normandy format should work, and we expect more dynamics from it. We understand that first of all it depends on the position of Russia, and I want to take this opportunity and confirm that we are ready for the meeting of foreign ministers in the Normandy format. I hope that our Russian counterpart, Minister Lavrov, will also approach this meeting constructively and conscientiously," Kuleba said.

The head of Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also said that Ukraine will work on organizing a Normandy format summit "to prepare and make the necessary decisions."