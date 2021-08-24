Facts

11:12 24.08.2021

Zelensky introduces new holiday - Ukrainian Statehood Day

Zelensky introduces new holiday - Ukrainian Statehood Day

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the introduction of a new Ukrainian holiday - the Day of Ukrainian Statehood.

"We are starting to celebrate the Day of Ukrainian Statehood. We consider its starting point the year of the establishment of Kyiv - the capital of Kyivan Rus - Ukraine, which is for a reason called the place where everything begins," Zelensky said during a speech at the parade in honor of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

"We will celebrate the birth of our statehood on the day of our statehood flourishing - on the day of the baptism of Kyivan Rus - Ukraine," he said, adding that "he signs a corresponding decree today, on August 24."

The President also said that "Ukraine is starting the process of returning to their native land outstanding Ukrainians who lived for Ukraine, fought for Ukraine and were not buried in Ukraine."

Tags: #statehood #holidays
