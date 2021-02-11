Ukrainians traveled most often to Egypt, Turkey during New Year holidays

During the New Year holidays, over 300,000 Ukrainians, who are subscribers of the mobile network operator Kyivstar traveled across Ukraine and abroad.

This is evidenced by an analytical report based on Big Data from the Kyivstar distributed on Wednesday.

Thus, the top ten cities of Ukraine, where Kyivstar subscribers most actively traveled during the New Year holidays, included: Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, and Rivne. Tourist mobility peaked on December 28, 2020 and January 3, 2021.

The three most popular ski resorts in Ukraine among the operator's subscribers were Bukovel, Slavske, and Dragobrat. The tourist peak of mobility of Ukrainians who went to ski resorts fell on December 31, 2020, January 1, January 2, January 8 and January 9, 2021.

According to the company, the majority of Ukrainians went abroad to Egypt, Turkey, Poland, Moldova and Romania. At the same time, in 2019, Kyivstar subscribers preferred Poland, Egypt, Moldova, the Czech Republic and Germany.

In addition, according to the data provided, in 2020, new directions appeared among the countries that were visited by Kyivstar subscribers on New Year's holidays, such as the Maldives, Dominican Republic, Bulgaria, and Tanzania.

The company said that the number of tourists who traveled abroad in 2020 fell by 81% compared to 2019.

"Big Data remains a strategic business direction in Kyivstar. Its potential is huge, because analytics helps in the development of various smart ecosystems, including urban ones in terms of tourism potential or infrastructure improvement. And Kyivstar has everything necessary resources for developing the sector: data, technical equipment, a team of analysts and data scientists, innovative technologies and opportunities," the press service of Kyivstar said, quoting New Business Director at Kyivstar Ilya Polshakov.

The operator said that the mobility data for subscriber groups was analyzed from December 24, 2020 to January 10, 2021.

When determining a trip within Ukraine, only one settlement was taken into account, in which the subscriber spent more time, but no less than two days. When determining a foreign trip, only one country was taken into account in which the subscriber spent the most time.