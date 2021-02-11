Facts

10:24 11.02.2021

Ukrainians traveled most often to Egypt, Turkey during New Year holidays

2 min read
Ukrainians traveled most often to Egypt, Turkey during New Year holidays

During the New Year holidays, over 300,000 Ukrainians, who are subscribers of the mobile network operator Kyivstar traveled across Ukraine and abroad.

This is evidenced by an analytical report based on Big Data from the Kyivstar distributed on Wednesday.

Thus, the top ten cities of Ukraine, where Kyivstar subscribers most actively traveled during the New Year holidays, included: Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, and Rivne. Tourist mobility peaked on December 28, 2020 and January 3, 2021.

The three most popular ski resorts in Ukraine among the operator's subscribers were Bukovel, Slavske, and Dragobrat. The tourist peak of mobility of Ukrainians who went to ski resorts fell on December 31, 2020, January 1, January 2, January 8 and January 9, 2021.

According to the company, the majority of Ukrainians went abroad to Egypt, Turkey, Poland, Moldova and Romania. At the same time, in 2019, Kyivstar subscribers preferred Poland, Egypt, Moldova, the Czech Republic and Germany.

In addition, according to the data provided, in 2020, new directions appeared among the countries that were visited by Kyivstar subscribers on New Year's holidays, such as the Maldives, Dominican Republic, Bulgaria, and Tanzania.

The company said that the number of tourists who traveled abroad in 2020 fell by 81% compared to 2019.

"Big Data remains a strategic business direction in Kyivstar. Its potential is huge, because analytics helps in the development of various smart ecosystems, including urban ones in terms of tourism potential or infrastructure improvement. And Kyivstar has everything necessary resources for developing the sector: data, technical equipment, a team of analysts and data scientists, innovative technologies and opportunities," the press service of Kyivstar said, quoting New Business Director at Kyivstar Ilya Polshakov.

The operator said that the mobility data for subscriber groups was analyzed from December 24, 2020 to January 10, 2021.

When determining a trip within Ukraine, only one settlement was taken into account, in which the subscriber spent more time, but no less than two days. When determining a foreign trip, only one country was taken into account in which the subscriber spent the most time.

Tags: #travels #holidays
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:58 14.01.2021
Ukrainians call their relatives more often during New Year, Christmas holidays – mobile operators

Ukrainians call their relatives more often during New Year, Christmas holidays – mobile operators

11:53 24.12.2020
Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

17:11 11.12.2020
Kyiv schools to start remote studying after winter holidays - Klitschko

Kyiv schools to start remote studying after winter holidays - Klitschko

10:59 11.12.2020
Health Ministry recommends Ukrainians to refrain from traveling on New Year's holidays

Health Ministry recommends Ukrainians to refrain from traveling on New Year's holidays

17:53 01.07.2020
VISIT Ukraine information portal for tourists starts work in Ukraine

VISIT Ukraine information portal for tourists starts work in Ukraine

13:03 02.07.2019
Ukraine takes part in work of 49th OAS GA, discusses visa-free travel, observation at Venezuela elections

Ukraine takes part in work of 49th OAS GA, discusses visa-free travel, observation at Venezuela elections

11:42 21.04.2018
Ukrainians to travel to Hainan Province without visas from May 1

Ukrainians to travel to Hainan Province without visas from May 1

17:52 29.04.2016
Minsk Contact Group reaches agreement on complete ceasefire in Donbas, starting from Easter

Minsk Contact Group reaches agreement on complete ceasefire in Donbas, starting from Easter

12:34 29.04.2016
Poroshenko calls on Russia, Donbas militants stop fighting during Easter holidays

Poroshenko calls on Russia, Donbas militants stop fighting during Easter holidays

11:23 12.11.2015
Cabinet recommends declaring holidays on Jan 1-3, Jan 7-10 in 2016 as vacation days

Cabinet recommends declaring holidays on Jan 1-3, Jan 7-10 in 2016 as vacation days

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament points out to Ukraine need to complete reforms in rule of law, fight against corruption

European Parliament condemns human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas temporarily occupied by Russia

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas from sniper's shot

European Parliament calls for further improvement of Ukraine's electoral legislation

European Parliament encourages Kyiv to ensure independence, continued work of key anti-corruption institutions

LATEST

European Parliament points out to Ukraine need to complete reforms in rule of law, fight against corruption

European Parliament condemns human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas temporarily occupied by Russia

Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas from sniper's shot

European Parliament calls for further improvement of Ukraine's electoral legislation

European Parliament encourages Kyiv to ensure independence, continued work of key anti-corruption institutions

European Parliament calls on Ukraine to develop mechanism to monitor implementation of reforms

Zelensky appoints 12 delegates from Ukraine to Congress Chambers of Local, Regional Authorities in Europe

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

Climate policy to be main economic priority in 2021 – trade rep

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD