Ukraine to not suspend flights or limit travel during holidays – Kuleba

The Ukrainian government does not plan to suspend air traffic or limit travel during the holidays, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The government understands that people are in the mood for the holidays and does not plan to impose any restrictions on air traffic," the foreign minister said at an online briefing on Thursday.

He also urged citizens who nevertheless decide to travel to adhere to all the security measures.

"And let us hope that nothing of force majeure will happen in the next weeks in the world (I mean force majeure associated with the pandemic), we will not have to reconsider this decision. At present, the government has such a position," Kuleba said.