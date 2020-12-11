Facts

17:11 11.12.2020

Kyiv schools to start remote studying after winter holidays - Klitschko

1 min read
Kyiv schools to start remote studying after winter holidays - Klitschko

After the winter holidays during the lockdown, which is scheduled for January, schoolchildren will study remotely, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"From December 25 all schools in Kyiv must go on winter holidays, which will last until January 11. After that, schools will start studying remotely. The Department of Education of the Kyiv City State Administration has already developed a training plan. We will also continue to broadcast online lessons on the Kyiv TV channel. I know the same lessons will be prepared at the national level," Klitschko said at an online briefing on Friday.

Vocational education institutions will begin their winter holidays later - from December 31 to January 15. They will also start the second semester in a distance format - from January 18 to 24.

"In the event of extension of the lockdown, if the government makes such a decision, we will be forced to extend distance studying at schools and vocational education institutions. As for kindergartens, they will work as usual," Klitschko said.

Tags: #schools #holidays #kyiv
Interfax-Ukraine
