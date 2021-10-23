Facts

09:14 23.10.2021

Education Ministry decides to switch most of universities to holidays on Oct 25 – Danilov

The Education Ministry of Ukraine has made a decision to transfer students from the majority of higher educational institutions and schools from Monday, October 25, to holidays due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"The NSDC apparatus appealed to the Education Ministry. There it was decided that, starting from Monday [October 25], the overwhelming majority of all higher educational institutions go on vacation. We believe that schoolchildren are needed from Monday [...] they should also be sent on vacation, perhaps, with the exception of children who study there from grades one to four," Danilov said at a briefing following the NSDC meeting on Friday.

He said the relevant decision will be made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the responsible agencies.

Tags: #education #holidays
