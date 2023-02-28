Facts

20:58 28.02.2023

MPs propose to make May 8 a day off, to call March 8 Intl Day for Protection of Women's Rights

2 min read
MPs propose to make May 8 a day off, to call March 8 Intl Day for Protection of Women's Rights

A group of deputies proposes at the legislative level to define March 8 as the International Day for the Protection of Women's Rights, and May 8 as a day off instead of May 9.

Corresponding bill No. 9009-1 (on amendments to Article 73 of the Labor Code of Ukraine on the establishment of holidays) was registered in the Rada on February 28.

"March 8 is celebrated annually in the world as the day of struggle for women's rights. The United Nations has been celebrating this day since 1975 as International Women's Day, and since 1975 also as the International Day of Struggle for Women's Rights and International Peace. In Ukraine, on the one hand, March 8 is celebrated with women's marches and events dedicated to women's rights and equality, however, on the other hand, according to an outdated Soviet tradition, a certain part of society perceives this day as a "holiday of spring and beauty". In our opinion, this perception is stereotypical and levels the social and political nature of this holiday," the explanatory note says.

At the same time, deputies pay attention to the fact that May 8, the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, is celebrated in most European countries as a symbol of victory over Nazism in World War II. Therefore, they propose to define May 8 as a holiday (day off) in the Labor Code of Ukraine. At the same time, the traditional events that take place on May 9, according to the bill, will take place on a working day. In addition, if necessary, the specifics of awarding on May 9 in the future can be determined at the level of the decree of the President of Ukraine.

The co-authors of the legislative initiative were more than a dozen deputies, in particular Maryna Bardina, Yevhenia Kravchuk, Yuriy Kamelchuk (all from Servant of the People party), Inna Sovsun and Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Holos faction).

Tags: #rada #holidays #daysoff

MORE ABOUT

20:35 13.02.2023
Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

18:52 06.02.2023
Rada appeals to OSCE PA on inadmissibility of participation of Russian and Belarusian reps in Assembly’s statutory bodies

Rada appeals to OSCE PA on inadmissibility of participation of Russian and Belarusian reps in Assembly’s statutory bodies

16:55 06.02.2023
Verkhovna Rada recognizes Wagner PMC as international criminal organization

Verkhovna Rada recognizes Wagner PMC as international criminal organization

20:02 23.01.2023
Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

16:09 20.01.2023
Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

15:42 06.01.2023
Rada proposes motion recognizing Russia's encroachment on statehood of Ukraine – draft resolution

Rada proposes motion recognizing Russia's encroachment on statehood of Ukraine – draft resolution

16:23 28.12.2022
Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

09:18 28.12.2022
Zelensky to deliver annual message to Rada on Ukraine's internal, external situation

Zelensky to deliver annual message to Rada on Ukraine's internal, external situation

16:17 13.12.2022
Verkhovna Rada adopts new bill on national minorities

Verkhovna Rada adopts new bill on national minorities

17:15 16.11.2022
Verkhovna Rada ratifies cooperation memo with NATO under PfP program

Verkhovna Rada ratifies cooperation memo with NATO under PfP program

AD

HOT NEWS

Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

Ukraine to become member of NATO in long term perspective – Stoltenberg

Shelling of Kherson continues, four killed in city since day start

Syrsky: Situation in Bakhmut region is extremely tense

SBU Chief: every day enemy launches over 10 cyberattacks on state resources, critical infrastructure of Ukraine

LATEST

Tbilisi denies reports that EU demanded Saakashvili be moved to Poland for treatment

Circumstances of illegal visit by NBC journalist to Crimean territory being established – Ukrainian MFA’s spokesperson

Russian naval grouping in Black Sea significantly increased – Pivden task force

Assets of Russian businessman Serdyuk who finances testing of enemy missiles seized – SBU

Russian occupiers give land in temporarily occupied Crimea to their accomplices –National Resistance Center

Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

Ukraine withdraws from several agreements with Russia, Belarus on development, joint control of checkpoints across state border

Govt instructs central authorities to submit report on self-screening of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with European standards by Aug 30 – PM

Ukraine to become member of NATO in long term perspective – Stoltenberg

Court of Appeal overturns ruling on liquidation of PrivatBank's debtor with UAH 4.3 bln debt

AD
AD
AD
AD