08:58 14.01.2021

Ukrainians call their relatives more often during New Year, Christmas holidays – mobile operators

Subscribers of the three major mobile operators (Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell) during the New Year and Christmas holidays increased their use of the Internet and voice services compared to last year.

Internet traffic in the Kyivstar network, in particular, during the New Year and Christmas holidays increased by almost 30% compared to last year, exceeding 32,000 terabytes, subscribers also used 10% more of voice services, 5 billion minutes. Traffic volumes of Home TV increased by 160%, and the number of concurrent video sessions increased by 55%.

During the New Year and Christmas, Vodafone Ukraine's subscribers downloaded more than 27.8 petabytes of traffic, which is three times more than a year ago (nine petabytes). The number of congratulations via calls, which has fallen from year to year, also increased from 700 million to 900 billion. The operator attributes the growth in popularity of voice services to quarantine restrictions on "real" contacts, which provoked an increase in the number of congratulatory calls.

On holidays (December 25 and December 31, 2020 and January 1, 6, 7 of 2021), the usage of 4G traffic in lifecell networks increased by 50% compared to the same period last year. The number of voice calls in the operator's networks during this period increased by 14% (at the beginning of 2018, on the contrary, there was a drop by 9%, and at the beginning of 2019 by 6%).

The maximum usage of data traffic in lifecell network was observed on December 25 at 21:00.

