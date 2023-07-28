Facts

15:11 28.07.2023

Zaluzhny: Price of Ukrainian statehood is every reclaimed meter of our land

1 min read
Zaluzhny: Price of Ukrainian statehood is every reclaimed meter of our land

The price of Ukrainian statehood is every meter of Ukrainian land recaptured with incredible efforts, sweat and blood of Ukrainian defenders, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"The Ukrainian state has more than a thousand years of history, and now we are honoring all its stages: from Russia to the present. Today we live in a reality when statehood is tempered in battles. Its price is felt most of all on the frontline. In defense and offensive. Price of Ukrainian statehood is every meter of our land reclaimed by incredible efforts, sweat and blood of Ukrainian defenders," Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The AFU Commander-in-Chief thanked the Ukrainian soldiers "who defend and defend Ukrainian statehood every day, hourly in battles against the Russian aggressor."

"We are the strong nation, we will defend our statehood," he said.

Ukraine on Friday, July 28, celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Statehood.

Tags: #statehood #zaluzhny

MORE ABOUT

11:23 21.07.2023
Zaluzhny briefs Milley about frontline situation: There are successes in several areas

Zaluzhny briefs Milley about frontline situation: There are successes in several areas

13:40 04.07.2023
Zaluzhny appoints new head of Odesa army recruitment center

Zaluzhny appoints new head of Odesa army recruitment center

14:07 30.06.2023
Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

Zaluzhny on Russia’s nuclear blackmail: It doesn’t stop me at all

16:16 28.06.2023
Zaluzhny: Today Ukraine protects key tenets of its Constitution from enemy

Zaluzhny: Today Ukraine protects key tenets of its Constitution from enemy

20:39 27.06.2023
Zaluzhny: We watch enemy in North direction, ready to give worthy response

Zaluzhny: We watch enemy in North direction, ready to give worthy response

10:05 26.06.2023
Zaluzhny, Milley discuss situation at front

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss situation at front

16:14 19.06.2023
Zaluzhny publishes video of work of Ukrainian forces on liberation of Pyatykhatky

Zaluzhny publishes video of work of Ukrainian forces on liberation of Pyatykhatky

19:22 07.06.2023
Ukrainian military seizes every opportunity to conduct additional training

Ukrainian military seizes every opportunity to conduct additional training

15:00 29.05.2023
Air defense forces destroy all 11 Iskander-M, Iskander-K missiles fired by enemy in Kyiv region – Zaluzhny

Air defense forces destroy all 11 Iskander-M, Iskander-K missiles fired by enemy in Kyiv region – Zaluzhny

11:17 27.05.2023
Zaluzhny: It's time to return our own

Zaluzhny: It's time to return our own

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

Govt appoints Acting Culture and Information Policy Minister

Stefanchuk: No constitutional ban on holding elections during martial law

LATEST

Moldova suspends mail services with Russia again

Some 1,605 cultural infrastructure facilities damaged in Ukraine due to Russian aggression

EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN DNIPRO, ZAPORIZHIA – TELEGRAM CHANNELS

Zelenskyy signs decree on awarding Shevchenko National Prize

Occupation forces shell Nikopol, no casualties reported

President asks Rada to reject law on UAH 573.9 mln allocation to finish Holodomor Museum's construction

Comprehensive restoration of Borodianka, Posad-Pokrovske to start in Aug

Danilov: Events in Taganrog are result of Russian air defense's incompetent actions

New academic year in Ukraine to start on Sept 1, end on June 28

Сourt chooses measure of restraint for MP Aristov in form of personal obligation

AD
AD
AD
AD