Zaluzhny: Price of Ukrainian statehood is every reclaimed meter of our land

The price of Ukrainian statehood is every meter of Ukrainian land recaptured with incredible efforts, sweat and blood of Ukrainian defenders, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"The Ukrainian state has more than a thousand years of history, and now we are honoring all its stages: from Russia to the present. Today we live in a reality when statehood is tempered in battles. Its price is felt most of all on the frontline. In defense and offensive. Price of Ukrainian statehood is every meter of our land reclaimed by incredible efforts, sweat and blood of Ukrainian defenders," Zaluzhny said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The AFU Commander-in-Chief thanked the Ukrainian soldiers "who defend and defend Ukrainian statehood every day, hourly in battles against the Russian aggressor."

"We are the strong nation, we will defend our statehood," he said.

Ukraine on Friday, July 28, celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Statehood.