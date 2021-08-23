Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on NS2 – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has initiated consultations with the European Commission and Germany on the construction and commissioning of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Zelensky made the relevant statement during a press conference following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Kyiv on Sunday, August 22.

"According to the Association Agreement, we have initiated holding consultations with the European Commission and the Government of Germany in the near future," the President said.