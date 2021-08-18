Facts

11:36 18.08.2021

Organizers of installation on Alley of Heavenly Hundred Heroes agree to dismantle constructions

The organizers of the scandalous installation illustrating the life of the people of Ukraine in different eras (in particular during the existence of the USSR), installed on the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv, agreed to dismantle the structures.

The corresponding message was published by the press service of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance on Tuesday.

"The constructions that began to be installed on the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred were part of a historical artistic and theatrical performance, were needed for the project filming," the message said.

It also says that, given the sensitivity of the place, after communicating with all parties involved, the organizers of the installation agreed to remove the structures and move the filming to another location.

As reported, on Tuesday, activists began dismantling the construction installed on the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, after which law enforcement officers approached the scene. A fight broke out between them, which escalated into a small skirmish, after which one of the activists was detained, and several others later left with the police.

In turn, mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko instructed the Department of Public Works of the Kyiv City State Administration to dismantle the installations on the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

"The city did not issue any permits for such performances. The President's Office organizes the celebration of Independence Day, in particular, the concept and decorations for festive events. The memorial complex of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred - the Museum of the Revolution of Dignity has confirmed that the installation was agreed with them. But, I am sure, this mess must be removed,"Klitschko said.

Later, president's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said that despite all the accusations against the President's Office in connection with the installation, all technical issues, in particular, the installation of decorations for Independence Day, deals with the relevant organizing committee.

"Whether there were permits [for the installation of decorations] or not, we will find out now. But it's definitely not an issue for the President's Office. Here are such technical issues as the scenery for Independence Day, the organizing committee deals with it. President's Office takes part, but definitely not in the scenery design," the president's spokesman said.

He also said that the installation was to show the periods that Ukraine went through to gain independence, and, in addition to the Soviet era, the exhibition also contained scenery of the Cossack and tsarist eras, the period of World War II.

Tags: #installation #heavenly_hundred
