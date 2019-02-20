Ukraine commemorates Heavenly Hundred Heroes on Feb 20

The Heroes of Heavenly Hundred are remembered in Ukraine on Wednesday, February 20.

According to the decree of Ukrainian president dated February 11, 2015 "On honoring the feats of the participants in the Revolution of Dignity and perpetuating the memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred," February 20 is the Day of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in the country.

Five years ago, in the period of February 18-20, the largest number of Maidan activists died (78 people) in the center of Kyiv. Subsequently, they were called Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred (or simply Heavenly Hundred).

The first in the Heavenly Hundred were Maidan activists Serhiy Nigoyan and Mikhail Zhiznevsky, who died on January 22, 2014. On the same day, the body of activist Yuriy Verbytsky was found in the forest.

In addition to the Ukrainians, Belarusians, Armenians and Georgians became the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko posthumously awarded the title Hero of Ukraine to 104 Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. Three foreigners - a citizen of Belarus Mikhail Zhiznevsky, Georgia - Zurab Khurtsia and David Kipiani - were posthumously awarded orders of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

In connection with this memorable date, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman noted that Ukrainians then demonstrated to the whole world that they are a freedom-loving European people who will "struggle against the dictatorship and are ready to defend their own values against terrible threats."

"Crimes like those that occurred on the Maidan five years ago are a warning to all of our society how far in their odious thirst can a corrupt political class go, depending on the Kremlin's instructions. Therefore, only a legal, fair, democratic and European Ukraine with a strong civil society will be a real guarantee that such relapses in our history will not repeat any more," Groysman said in his appeal.

According to Groysman, the common duty of the authorities and the people to the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred is to make changes that will bring the country closer to building a just and prosperous European society with citizens equal in their rights.

He urged Ukrainians to honor the cherished memory of the Heroes of Heavenly Hundred with a moment of silence.

In turn, Secretary of the NSDC of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov said that Heroes became the symbol of the unity of Ukrainian society and its glory.

"The heavenly host was replenished by the angels five years ago, when people of all ages, nationalities, and religions had stood shoulder to shoulder for their freedom and dignity, for our country's right to be a full-fledged member of a single European family, a mighty and independent country. The feat of the Heroes of Heavenly Hundred inspired hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to fight Russian aggression," the NSDC secretary said.

"We bow our heads, paying deep respect to all who gave their lives for the freedom of their native land. … We must not betray those who have made a courageous step towards self-sacrifice and eternal life!" Turchynov said.