11:57 20.02.2021

Volodymyr, Olena Zelensky honor feat of Heroes of Heavenly Hundred

On the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena honored the feat of the participants of the Revolution of Dignity in Kyiv.

The Head of State and the First Lady put icon lamps near the cross at the site of murder of Maidan activists, the presidential press service said.

"We have no right to forget the names of all those killed on Maidan. We have no right not to find out the names of all those guilty of this. We have no right not to build exactly the country, which they gave their lives for. Eternal memory to all who died for the future of Ukraine!" Zelensky emphasized.

The presidential couple also made the first ring of the Bell of Dignity, which will ring on February 20 for each of the fallen Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

The bell was installed and opened on the territory of the future National Memorial of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in the center of the capital. The monument bears the inscription "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heavenly Hundred!"

