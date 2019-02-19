Poroshenko, Tusk honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and President of the European Council Donald Tusk on Tuesday honored the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes, the victims of Maidan clashes in the center of Kyiv during the Revolution of Dignity five years ago.

"We together with President of the European Council Donald Tusk have honored the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes. Eternal memory and glory. Heroes never die," Poroshenko wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Poroshenko also shared a photo with him and Tusk visiting a memorial cross with the names of those killed in the center of Kyiv.

Memorial bells were also heard ringing, the presidential press service said.

"Petro Poroshenko and Donald Tusk also familiarized themselves with the blueprints of the National Memorial Complex of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes and the Museum of the Revolution of Dignity whose construction is planned at the site of the death of the victims of Maidan clashes," it said.

On February 11, 2015, Poroshenko signed decree No. 69/2015 "On honoring the feats of the participants in the Revolution of Dignity and commemorating the Heavenly Hundred Heroes." The document set February 20 to commemorate Heavenly Hundred Heroes Day "in honor of courage, strength of mind and perseverance of citizens who gave their lives during the Revolution of Dignity (November 2013 through February 2014), defending the ideals of democracy, defending human rights and freedoms, Ukraine's European future."