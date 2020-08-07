Facts

15:53 07.08.2020

Families of Heavenly Hundred oppose appointment of Tatarov as Deputy Head of President's Office

Families of Heavenly Hundred oppose appointment of Tatarov as Deputy Head of President's Office

The appointment of Oleh Tatarov as Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine is a continuation of the pro-Russian revenge in Ukraine, the non-governmental organization Families of Heavenly Hundred Heroes said.

"The appointment to the post of Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, Zakharchenko's associate Oleh Tatarov, a man who during the Revolution of Dignity daily slandered and persecuted its participants, is another event that continues and confirms the revenge of the pro-Russian forces and the return of the old guard from the time of Yanukovych," the non-governmental organization said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"The appointment of Tatarov, who justified and covered up massive crimes and violations of human rights during the Revolution of Dignity, to a leading position in the President's Office, we, representatives of the families of Heavenly Hundred Heroes, victims and participants of the Revolution of Dignity, consider an outrage on the memory of our relatives and friends, all those who defended in 2013-2014 and during the Russian aggression the European vector of Ukraine's development, the memory of the Heroes who gave their lives for the civilizational choice of the Ukrainian nation, " the non-governmental organization said.

The non-governmental organization called on the patriotic pro-Ukrainian forces to unite to defend the European vector of the country's development.

As reported, on August 5, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree appointing Tatarov to the post of Deputy Head of the President's Office. During the events of the Revolution of Dignity, Tartarov held the post of Deputy Head of the Main Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Interfax-Ukraine
