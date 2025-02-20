Zelenskyy: Very important to support those who defend freedom

On the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored their memory and noted the importance of supporting those who defend freedom.

"February 20 is the day when we remember and honor those who made their choice to be free, to build a strong, European Ukraine, and not to put up with subjugation. They gave the most precious thing - their lives, so that we could live in a free state," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The President noted that it was on these days in 2014 that Russia began the first steps towards the occupation of Crimea. "While people were being killed in Kyiv, and people were defending their freedom, Putin decided to strike another blow - a very mean one. Since then, the world has been living in a new reality, when Russia is trying to deceive everyone," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, it is very important not to give in, to be together. "It is very important to support those who defend freedom," the president emphasized.

He thanked all the brave Ukrainians who fought for Ukraine and its independence.