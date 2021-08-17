Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

As of Tuesday morning, some 890 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 433 people recovered, some 27 people died, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said.

"For the day on August 16, 2021, some 890 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine (of which 81 children, 10 medical workers). Over the past day 379 people hospitalized; some 27 people died; 433 people recovered," the Health Ministry of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel.

In total, during the pandemic in Ukraine, 2.267 million people fell ill, some 2.198 million people recovered, and 53,296 people died.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (127), Odesa (111), Kharkiv (86), Zaporizhia (74) and Luhansk (68) regions.