Facts

11:45 17.08.2021

Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

1 min read
Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

As of Tuesday morning, some 890 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 433 people recovered, some 27 people died, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said.

"For the day on August 16, 2021, some 890 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine (of which 81 children, 10 medical workers). Over the past day 379 people hospitalized; some 27 people died; 433 people recovered," the Health Ministry of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel.

In total, during the pandemic in Ukraine, 2.267 million people fell ill, some 2.198 million people recovered, and 53,296 people died.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (127), Odesa (111), Kharkiv (86), Zaporizhia (74) and Luhansk (68) regions.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:48 17.08.2021
Fitch revises outlooks for seven Ukraine's cities to 'positive'

Fitch revises outlooks for seven Ukraine's cities to 'positive'

10:36 17.08.2021
Kyiv considers new searches in transport department as continuation of systemic pressure on city authorities

Kyiv considers new searches in transport department as continuation of systemic pressure on city authorities

16:00 16.08.2021
Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

12:06 14.08.2021
Some 1,353 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day in Ukraine, 791 recoveries, 21 deaths

Some 1,353 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day in Ukraine, 791 recoveries, 21 deaths

14:49 13.08.2021
Reznikov stands for increasing U.S. aid for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Reznikov stands for increasing U.S. aid for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

09:24 13.08.2021
Ukraine sees 1,263 new cases of COVID-19, 1,007 recoveries, 44 deaths over past day

Ukraine sees 1,263 new cases of COVID-19, 1,007 recoveries, 44 deaths over past day

15:40 12.08.2021
Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

Turkey's Baykar intends to invest in creating scientific center, drone production in Ukraine

12:59 12.08.2021
Economy Ministry sees no need to regulate retail LPG prices – minister

Economy Ministry sees no need to regulate retail LPG prices – minister

10:55 12.08.2021
Ukraine records 1,247 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,039 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

Ukraine records 1,247 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,039 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

18:22 10.08.2021
Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

Ukraine, US should deepen energy dialog – Ukraine's energy minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

LATEST

Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

Former head of Ministry of Finance Umansky presents his political force

Five houses of Crimean Tatars being searched – Denisova

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire five times in Donbas over past day, soldier killed – JFO HQ

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

UIA stops flying through Afghan airspace on flights to Delhi

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD