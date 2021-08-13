Forty states, organizations confirm their participation in Crimea Platform – Kuleba

Forty states and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the constituent summit of the Crimea Platform, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Today I am pleased to announce that we have reached a round number. We have 40 confirmations of participation in the Crimea Platform summit - these are states and international organizations," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Friday.

He recalled that the Crimea Declaration will be adopted at the summit of the Crimea Platform, which will be open for further accession of states that, for one reason or another, will not be able to take part in the constituent summit.

"In fact, support for the Crimea Platform will be even greater, and I am convinced it will constantly grow," the minister said.