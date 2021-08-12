Kuleba on Lavrov's arrival in Crimea: Rain pours down against Russian invaders, and a hail storm is on it's way

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, commenting on the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the temporarily occupied Crimea, said that even a downpour is against the Russian invaders, but the Crimea Platform summit will take place rain or shine.

"Even rain pours down on the Russian invaders, and the hail storm hasn't yet arrived. The Crimea Platform summit [in Kyiv] will take place rain or shine," Kuleba said on Twitter, commenting on media reports about Lavrov's arrival in Crimea, where he meets with the participants of the Tavrida youth forum in Sudak.