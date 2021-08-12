Ukraine records 1,247 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,039 people recovered, 24 died – ministry

As of Thursday morning, some 1,247 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine, while 1,039 people recovered, some 24 people died, the Health Ministry of Ukraine press service said.

"Within the day on August 11, 2021, some 1,247 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (of which 77 children and 41 medical workers. Over the past day hospitalized, 588 people, 24 people died, some 1,039 people recovered," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

In total, during the pandemic in Ukraine, 2.263 million people fell ill, some 2.195 million people recovered, and 53,173 people died.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (205), Kharkiv (93), Odesa (77), Donetsk (75) and Lviv (61) regions.