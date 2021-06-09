Facts

14:07 09.06.2021

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

1 min read
Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine will propose to the Cabinet of Ministers to extend the quarantine for the summer period while maintaining the main quarantine restrictions, said Health Minister Viktor Liashko during a government meeting on Wednesday.

"We will invite the government to consider extending the quarantine restrictions for the summer period. We must leave the main restrictions, in particular, the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, transport, as well as keeping a distance. If the situation worsens, we will promptly respond and introduce 'yellow,' 'orange' or 'red' epidemiological level," he said.

Liashko added that the Ministry of Health had already developed proposals for a model of stay and activity in a "green" level of epidemic danger, which will provide more opportunities for recreation in the summer, business and travel.

"In particular, we plan to abolish the requirements for the occupancy of the halls, allow the full functioning of gyms and simplify the process of passing the borders for returning from vacations," the minister said.

 

Tags: #quarantine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:09 09.06.2021
All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

16:22 29.04.2021
Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

Zelensky signs law on holding auctions to sell large privatization objects during quarantine

14:07 28.04.2021
Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

Govt won't tighten quarantine for May holidays, but will strengthen control over compliance with restrictions – Shmyhal

12:50 28.04.2021
Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

Quarantine restrictions to be eased in Kyiv from May 1 – Klitschko

10:29 23.04.2021
Additional quarantine restrictions for Easter not planned yet - Stepanov

Additional quarantine restrictions for Easter not planned yet - Stepanov

13:22 21.04.2021
Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

Cabinet extends state of emergency until June 30 – Shmyhal

12:27 14.04.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response extends quarantine in Kyiv due to COVID-19 until April 30

18:09 08.04.2021
If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

If situation with COVID-19 in Kyiv doesn't improve, lockdown may be extended until May 10 – Klitschko

15:08 30.03.2021
Rada passes bill on payment of UAH 8,000 to private entrepreneurs in 'red' zones

Rada passes bill on payment of UAH 8,000 to private entrepreneurs in 'red' zones

11:28 23.03.2021
Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

Quarantine restrictions of 'red' zone introduced in Dnipro from March 25 – mayor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

NABU responsible for bringing six ministers, their deputies, 11 heads of central executive bodies, 65 judges to criminal responsibility – Sytnyk

SBU conducting searches at Shariy party's founders

LATEST

G7 ambassadors call for legislative, constitutional changes for inevitability of decentralization reform in Ukraine

Zelensky, Trudeau agree on positions in probe into crash of PS752 flight

Man, who threw grenade near supermarket in Kharkiv, detained

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

NABU responsible for bringing six ministers, their deputies, 11 heads of central executive bodies, 65 judges to criminal responsibility – Sytnyk

The Ministry of Health communicating with the Israeli developer of the vaccine against COVID-19 - The Embassy

SBU conducting searches at Shariy party's founders

Kyiv explains amended report on Zelensky-Biden call with wording clarification by U.S

Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD