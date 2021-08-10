Facts

17:11 10.08.2021

Number of participants in Crimean Platform summit reaches 37 – Kuleba

1 min read
Number of participants in Crimean Platform summit reaches 37 – Kuleba

The number of participants in the Crimean Platform, whose founding summit will be held in Kyiv on August 23, has increased to 37, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Today, three more European states confirmed their participation in the Crimean Platform Summit on August 23, bringing the overall number of participants to 37. International support of the Platform gains momentum, so we are looking forward to more confirmations," Kuleba wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The Crimean Platform is a new consultative and coordinating format initiated by Ukraine with the aim of increasing the effectiveness of the international response to the ongoing occupation of Crimea, increasing international pressure on Russia, as well as achieving the main goal, the de-occupation of Crimea and the full restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty over the peninsula. Officially, the activities of the Crimean Platform will be based on the inaugural summit, which is scheduled to be held in Kyiv on August 23, 2021.

Tags: #crimean_platform
