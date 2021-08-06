Facts

14:47 06.08.2021

Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

1 min read
Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

Chief of the Main Division of the National Police in Kyiv Andriy Kryschenko continues to perform the duties of a head, no decision has been made on his resignation, Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"The decision on his resignation has not been made, he continues to perform his duties," Klymenko told reporters on Friday in Kyiv.

At the same time, he said that the decision to dismiss the deputy head of the National Police – police chief in Kyiv is taken by the minister, thus this issue is within the competence of the Minister of Internal Affairs.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, Kryschenko did not attend a coordination meeting of the heads of law enforcement agencies on Friday, while earlier he did it all the time.

Earlier, the media outlets disseminated information that Kryschenko had resigned.

Tags: #police #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:02 03.08.2021
Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

14:43 03.08.2021
Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

09:29 03.08.2021
Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

18:37 22.07.2021
Primary testing in Kyiv's Oleksandrivska hospital reveals six cases of 'delta' strain of COVID-19

Primary testing in Kyiv's Oleksandrivska hospital reveals six cases of 'delta' strain of COVID-19

10:58 20.07.2021
Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

11:32 09.07.2021
Main office of Kyivvodokanal is being searched - Kyiv authorities

Main office of Kyivvodokanal is being searched - Kyiv authorities

11:18 09.07.2021
Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

10:28 05.07.2021
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flight from Abu Dhabi to Kyiv

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flight from Abu Dhabi to Kyiv

10:23 23.06.2021
Vaccination center at IEC in Kyiv to work for four days this week

Vaccination center at IEC in Kyiv to work for four days this week

10:22 22.06.2021
Kyiv plans to introduce number of digital services for effective urban management - Klitschko on iForum

Kyiv plans to introduce number of digital services for effective urban management - Klitschko on iForum

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biden-Zelensky meeting to determine dynamics of U.S.-Ukraine bilateral relations in coming years – Kuleba

Kuleba: Ukraine not pivoting towards China, but trade with China is objective reality

Up to 40 countries to take part in Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv – Dpty FM

Sytnyk: HACC's decision to overturn Dubilet's arrest in absentia affects investigation into PrivatBank's case

U.S. supports Crimean Platform, will work with Ukrainian govt to support it – Kristina Kvien

LATEST

Biden-Zelensky meeting to determine dynamics of U.S.-Ukraine bilateral relations in coming years – Kuleba

Kuleba: Ukraine not pivoting towards China, but trade with China is objective reality

Up to 40 countries to take part in Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv – Dpty FM

British Ambassador: Impossible to normalize relations with Russia while it continues to occupy Ukraine's territory

Sytnyk: HACC's decision to overturn Dubilet's arrest in absentia affects investigation into PrivatBank's case

U.S. supports Crimean Platform, will work with Ukrainian govt to support it – Kristina Kvien

U.S. continues to support Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing Russian aggression – Blinken

Ukraine reports 1,081 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Aviation of State Emergency Service of Ukraine carries out 9 water discharges per day during extinguishing large-scale forest fires in Turkey

Venediktova announces declassification of outcome of investigation into Ilovaisk tragedy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD