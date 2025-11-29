Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:17 29.11.2025

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 16, eight people rescued – Interior Ministry

1 min read
Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 16, eight people rescued – Interior Ministry
Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv overnight, 16 people were injured, including a child, and two were killed. Rescuers saved eight people, including a child and a person with limited mobility, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Additionally, residential buildings in several districts were damaged.

For example, in Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out in a 14-story building as a result of the strike, causing one casualty, but the fire was extinguished. In Solomyanskyi district, 25- and 17-story buildings were damaged, causing two casualties.

In Sviatoshynsky district, a three-story building was hit: one person died, a child was rescued; another address reported a fire in a private home.

In Dniprovskyi district, a 10-story building was partially destroyed, and three people were rescued. In Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out after a rocket landed near a 9-story building: one person died, six were injured; a car near a shopping center was also damaged.

A fire broke out in a private home in Obolon district, and in Holosiyivsky, garages caught fire after falling debris.

Tags: #kyiv #victims #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

19:54 28.11.2025
Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

16:54 26.11.2025
Kyiv donates over 1,000 drones to 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Klitschko

Kyiv donates over 1,000 drones to 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Klitschko

20:07 25.11.2025
Emergency rescue operations completed in Kyiv: seven people killed, 21 injured – SES

Emergency rescue operations completed in Kyiv: seven people killed, 21 injured – SES

13:10 25.11.2025
Death toll in Kyiv after latest Russian attack rises to 7 - Klitscho

Death toll in Kyiv after latest Russian attack rises to 7 - Klitscho

13:10 25.11.2025
URCS volunteers help victims of Russian airstrike in capital and Kyiv region

URCS volunteers help victims of Russian airstrike in capital and Kyiv region

09:10 25.11.2025
Russian attack kills 6 in Kyiv – Mayor Klitschko

Russian attack kills 6 in Kyiv – Mayor Klitschko

09:05 21.11.2025
Russian attack in Zaporizhia kills 5, wounds 8 – official

Russian attack in Zaporizhia kills 5, wounds 8 – official

19:30 20.11.2025
Fifty-two people injured in Russian strike remain in Ternopil hospitals – authorities

Fifty-two people injured in Russian strike remain in Ternopil hospitals – authorities

10:35 19.11.2025
Russia strikes energy facilities in 7 regions, hourly outages apply in all regions – Energy minister

Russia strikes energy facilities in 7 regions, hourly outages apply in all regions – Energy minister

09:53 19.11.2025
Government will provide all necessary assistance to regions affected by Russian attack – PM Svyrydenko

Government will provide all necessary assistance to regions affected by Russian attack – PM Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

Yermak submits resignation letter – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to hold consultations with candidates for President's Office head on Sat

LATEST

Syrsky, following his trip to Kharkiv region: Our units holding certain lines, increasing their firepower against the enemy

Poland scrambles fighter jets, activates air defenses due to Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory

Rubio may skip NATO FM's meeting in Brussels amid tensions over Trump's plan on Ukraine

Defense forces repel 289 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

Umerov and Kyslytsia heading to USA to discuss Trump's peace plan – media

Sybiha welcomes Bundestag's decision to increase support for Ukraine to EUR 11.5 bln for 2026

Yermak resigns ahead of his trip to Miami for talks with Trump's team; Umerov will go instead

Among candidates for President's Office head post is current PM, First Dpty PM, Dpty Head of President's Office Palisa, Budanov, Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

'Fatal combination:' Tusk comments on resignations in Ukraine amid events surrounding Trump's 'peace plan'

AD
AD