Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 16, eight people rescued – Interior Ministry

Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv overnight, 16 people were injured, including a child, and two were killed. Rescuers saved eight people, including a child and a person with limited mobility, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Additionally, residential buildings in several districts were damaged.

For example, in Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out in a 14-story building as a result of the strike, causing one casualty, but the fire was extinguished. In Solomyanskyi district, 25- and 17-story buildings were damaged, causing two casualties.

In Sviatoshynsky district, a three-story building was hit: one person died, a child was rescued; another address reported a fire in a private home.

In Dniprovskyi district, a 10-story building was partially destroyed, and three people were rescued. In Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out after a rocket landed near a 9-story building: one person died, six were injured; a car near a shopping center was also damaged.

A fire broke out in a private home in Obolon district, and in Holosiyivsky, garages caught fire after falling debris.