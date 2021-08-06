Facts

13:49 06.08.2021

Up to 40 countries to take part in Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv – Dpty FM

More than three dozen countries will take part in the Crimean Platform summit in Kyiv on August 23, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova has said.

"We do not want to make forecasts, but today there are more than 30 countries. And we think that up to four dozen countries will be represented at different levels during the Crimean Platform summit," Dzhaparova told reporters at the founding forum of the Crimean Platform Expert Network in Kyiv on Friday.

The Deputy Minister clarified that at the moment a little more than 30 countries have confirmed their participation in the summit, but there are still up to 10 countries from which Ukraine is awaiting official confirmation of participation.

Dzhaparova informed that the Crimean Platform summit will take place at the Parkovy Congress and Exhibition Center and will last for several hours. "It will consist of two parts: the official part and the forum part. The first part will be opened by Jamala, who will perform the song 1944. We really want not just to formally approach the summit, so that we just listen to official speeches, but so that there is a certain cultural and artistic accompaniment," she said.

Dzhaparova noted that after this, speeches will be made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev, a representative of the Crimean Platform Expert Network, as well as all heads of delegations representing countries.

"After that, there will be a forum. We will have four panel discussions on different topics, which we prioritize. That is, a leadership panel where high-level representatives will also have the opportunity to speak [...] We want Parkovy not only to have walls, but so that there would be a number of interactive opportunities to immerse yourself in what Crimea is today, through culture and art," Dzhaparova said.

