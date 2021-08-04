Facts

09:16 04.08.2021

NABU detains Chaus in Feofania hospital

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have detained former judge of Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv Mykola Chaus in the Feofania hospital on Tuesday evening, he was handed a motion on applying a preventive measure, the NABU press service reports on Facebook.

"Just in the Feofania hospital, NABU detectives have detained the former judge of Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv, suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit. He was handed a motion on applying a preventive measure," the report says.

Reportedly, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), at a session on Wednesday, August 4, is to decide on the motion.

"By that time, the suspect will be in a temporary detention facility," the NABU said.

The press service said that at present "this is all the information that we can report, given the secrecy of the investigation."

It was reported that Chaus's attorneys will be present at the HACC session on Wednesday, August 4, but it is not yet known whether the accused himself will be able to attend it.

