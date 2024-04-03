Facts

20:49 03.04.2024

Seven members of organized group led by ex-adviser for President's Office notified of suspicion

3 min read
Seven members of organized group led by ex-adviser for President's Office notified of suspicion

Anti-corruption agencies of Ukraine reported suspicion to seven members of an organized group led by a former adviser for the Office of the President of Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has said.

"NABU and SAPO have reported suspicion to seven participants of scheme to appropriate Ukrzaliznytsia's assets, which was exposed yesterday," NABU said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As reported, on Tuesday, the exposure of the organized group led by the former adviser for the Office of the President of Ukraine was announced. The group's activities resulted into the appropriation of UAH 94.8 million during the procurement of transformers during the martial law. The group was created in 2021 to control Ukrzaliznytsia's financial assets.

"In June through December 2022, the head of the organized group, with the help of the Ukrzaliznytsia officials subordinate to him, ensured the selection of a predetermined supplier of power transformers," SAPO said, adding that the equipment was procured at an inflated price.

The head of the organized group "deliberately ignored the citizenship of the controller of the company which 'won' the tender and his ties with Russia." It was established that the transformers were purchased through a gasket company from the producer partially owned by Russian legal entities and then resold to Ukrzaliznytsia at a doubled price. As a result, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered losses estimated at UAH 94.8 million.

It became known that it is about former adviser for the Office of the President Artem Shylo. Interfax-Ukraine has not got an official confirmation of this information.

NABU said on its website on Wednesday that seven people have been notified of suspicion: the leader of the organized group, two members of the group, a former deputy head of Ukrzaliznytsia's Production Supply Center, a deputy director for economic and information security of the Office of the Director for Economic and Information Security of Ukrzaliznytsia, a person who acted on behalf of the owner of the supply company, and an employee subordinate to the head of the organized group. The case is qualified under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 5 of Article 27 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to NABU, "the leader of the organized group was also informed of the suspicion of misappropriation of UAH 117 million during the purchase of cables for Ukrzaliznytsia, which NABU and SAPO exposed in March of this year. In addition, thanks to the actions of detectives and prosecutors, the court seized UAH 53 million in the bank accounts of the supplier company."

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #nabu #suspicion #sapo

MORE ABOUT

16:00 03.04.2024
RegioJet's agreement to use Ukrzaliznytsia's section of railway infrastructure for Prague-Chop train signed for one year

RegioJet's agreement to use Ukrzaliznytsia's section of railway infrastructure for Prague-Chop train signed for one year

16:48 01.04.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia sets another record by transporting 16 million tonnes of cargo in March – Kubrakov

Ukrzaliznytsia sets another record by transporting 16 million tonnes of cargo in March – Kubrakov

16:06 26.03.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia to increase govt procurement budget to UAH 65 bln in 2024 – board chairman

Ukrzaliznytsia to increase govt procurement budget to UAH 65 bln in 2024 – board chairman

12:28 28.02.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia submits projects worth EUR 80 mln for CEF call – Ministry of Reconstruction

Ukrzaliznytsia submits projects worth EUR 80 mln for CEF call – Ministry of Reconstruction

18:54 21.02.2024
SAPO head on judicial prospects of Kolomoisky case: We have very high chances

SAPO head on judicial prospects of Kolomoisky case: We have very high chances

18:46 20.02.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia calls on farmers to redirect cargo flows to Hungary

Ukrzaliznytsia calls on farmers to redirect cargo flows to Hungary

15:24 20.02.2024
Forty cars with grain waiting for reloading at Medyka-Shehyni rail station where protesters scattered grain – Ukrzaliznytsia

Forty cars with grain waiting for reloading at Medyka-Shehyni rail station where protesters scattered grain – Ukrzaliznytsia

12:32 20.02.2024
Ukrzaliznytsia extends restrictions on transportation of fats and oils to Poland through Izov station

Ukrzaliznytsia extends restrictions on transportation of fats and oils to Poland through Izov station

17:18 19.02.2024
Polish protesters attempt to block cargo transfer at Yahodyn-Dorohuzk, Izov-Hrubieszów checkpoints

Polish protesters attempt to block cargo transfer at Yahodyn-Dorohuzk, Izov-Hrubieszów checkpoints

15:54 12.02.2024
Pashynsky, his business partners notified of suspicion of illegal appropriation of petroleum products, causing UAH 1 bln damage to state budget

Pashynsky, his business partners notified of suspicion of illegal appropriation of petroleum products, causing UAH 1 bln damage to state budget

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: Estonia develops compensation mechanism providing for use of Russian funds for Ukraine's needs

Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

Czech FM: We need more money for shells for Ukraine

Ukraine, Finland sign agreement on security commitments, long-term support

Zelenskyy: Russia preparing additional mobilization of 300,000 troops on June 1

LATEST

Results of forensic examination confirm unfoundedness of charges in Riviera Village case – co-founder

Head of Moldova's Gagauzia autonomous region charged in Sor party financing case

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry initiates creation of military ombudsman, new institution for protection of rights of military personnel

Units of missile forces defeat one electronic warfare station, one control point of enemy's UAV

PM: Estonia develops compensation mechanism providing for use of Russian funds for Ukraine's needs

Some of 88% of refugees from Ukraine plan to stay in country they’re staying in for at least another six months – study

Ukraine, Portugal to prepare security agreement

Some of 88% of refugees from Ukraine plan to stay in country they’re staying in for at least another six months – study

Stoltenberg: All allies agree on need for greater role of NATO in coordinating support for Ukraine

Language Ombudsman receives 569 complaints from citizens about violations of language law in first quarter of 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD