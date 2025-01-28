Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:50 28.01.2025

Anti-Corruption Bureau confirms investigation against Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov for alleged abuse of power

3 min read
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has confirmed that it registered an investigation based on a report from the Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC) regarding alleged criminal misconduct by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, as outlined under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code (abuse of power or official position).

"On January 27, 2025, the National Bureau received a statement from the NGO Anti-Corruption Action Centre regarding possible unlawful actions by the Ukrainian Defense Minister, including a potential criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Following a review, a decision was made in accordance with Article 214 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine to enter information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations and initiate a pre-trial investigation as of January 27, 2025, with preliminary legal qualification under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code," NABU stated in response to an inquiry from Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

NABU added that it could not disclose the grounds for opening the case, the circumstances being examined, or whether Umerov holds procedural status in the case, citing Part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Procedure Code (prohibition on disclosing pre-trial investigation information).

Earlier, AntAC reported that an investigation had been launched against Umerov. According to their information, on January 24, the Minister allegedly violated the law by refusing to comply with a decision by the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) to extend the contract of its director, Maryna Bezrukova, for another year. Umerov also reportedly dismissed two board members who had supported the decision – Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhir.

In early 2024, the Ministry of Defense announced the establishment of supervisory boards comprising three independent members and two state representatives for the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT), which replaced the ministry's internal procurement departments.

In mid-June, the Ministry of Defense received a list of 12 candidates for independent board membership at the DPA from Talent Advisors (Odgers Berndtson). In mid-July, World Executive Partners (Heidrick & Struggles) provided nine candidates for the DOT's board from seven countries. The supervisory boards were finally established in January 2025, but their charters were amended in December, reducing their powers.

Amid the escalating conflict between the Minister and the agency's director, the DPA's Supervisory Board unanimously decided on January 21 to extend Bezrukova's contract for a year and conduct a comprehensive audit of the agency with the involvement of NATO's International Board of Auditors (IBAN).

The Ministry of Defense did not approve the extension. However, with two votes against two and the chair's tie-breaking vote (former Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhir), the board extended Bezrukova's contract on January 24.

On the same day, Umerov announced that Bezrukova's contract would not be renewed, and that the head of the DOT, Zhumadilov, would take over the DPA while simultaneously holding both positions.

The Minister also stated that he initiated the dismissal of Deputy Minister Dmytro Klymenkov, who oversees procurement, and withdrew two state representatives from the board – Dzhyhir and Taras Chmut, director of the Come Back Alive fund – who had voted to extend Bezrukova's authority. Umerov announced plans to relaunch the board.

Bezrukova claimed that she had faced obstacles from the Ministry of Defense since the summer of 2024, including delays in document approvals, constant inspections, and verbal directives on contract partners.

The DPA's procurement budget amounts to approximately UAH 300 billion per year, while the DOT's budget stands at around UAH 100 billion.

