Facts

10:55 23.04.2024

Current minister suspected of taking over state land – NABU

2 min read
Current minister suspected of taking over state land – NABU

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to the former head of the Verkhovna Rada Agrarian Committee, the current minister, who organized a scheme to seize state land worth UAH 291 million and tried to seize land worth another UAH 190 million, the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU reported).

As reported on the NABU Telegram channel on Tuesday, the criminal group led by a top official included officials of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre bodies, as well as persons who controlled the activities of these bodies, the so-called curators.

"Participants in the scheme ensured the destruction of documents on the basis of which two state-owned enterprises in Sumy region had the right to permanent use of land. Due to their absence, the regional StateGeoCadastre drew up an act on the unauthorized occupation of these plots. Subsequently, with the help of controlled officials of the regional StateGeoCadastre, the plots were transferred to the ownership of predetermined citizens under the guise of realizing their right to free land. Moreover, the condition for obtaining land ownership was the signing of an agreement on its lease to a private agricultural holding even before receipt," NABU sets out the details of the criminal scheme.

Reportedly, as a result of the transaction in 2017-2021, participants in the scheme took possession of 1,250 land plots with a total area of 2,493 hectares, the value of which at the time of crime was more than UAH 291 million. "They also attempted to take possession of 3,282 hectares of land worth about UAH 190 million, but they were prevented by NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors, who conducted searches and seized the plots."

Now the suspicion has been reported to the organizer of the scheme, the current minister, two curators of the StateGeoCadastre bodies and the person who contributed to the commission of the crime. The presentation of suspicions to other participants in the criminal scheme continues.

The message does not indicate the name of the organizer of the scheme. According to media reports, we are talking about Mykola Solsky, now the Minister of Agrarian Policy, who was the head of the Rada committee from 2019 to 2022.

Tags: #minister #land #nabu

MORE ABOUT

20:16 11.04.2024
Kuleba congratulates newly appointed head of Bulgarian MFA

Kuleba congratulates newly appointed head of Bulgarian MFA

12:26 09.04.2024
Ukraine, Poland conduct searches in connection with purchase of weapons at inflated prices - NABU

Ukraine, Poland conduct searches in connection with purchase of weapons at inflated prices - NABU

20:49 03.04.2024
Seven members of organized group led by ex-adviser for President's Office notified of suspicion

Seven members of organized group led by ex-adviser for President's Office notified of suspicion

21:01 02.04.2024
Baku, Bucharest discuss shipments of Azerbaijani gas, green energy to Romania

Baku, Bucharest discuss shipments of Azerbaijani gas, green energy to Romania

20:36 29.01.2024
After legal entities gain access to land market, its value begins to grow – analyst

After legal entities gain access to land market, its value begins to grow – analyst

13:15 25.01.2024
NABU puts three suspects on wanted list in case of causing losses to Ukrenergo

NABU puts three suspects on wanted list in case of causing losses to Ukrenergo

19:54 16.01.2024
Incorrectly registered land plots to be recognized as ownerless from 2025 and transferred to communities

Incorrectly registered land plots to be recognized as ownerless from 2025 and transferred to communities

19:20 02.01.2024
NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

NABU, SAPO send second episode of Rotterdam+ case to court

20:17 14.12.2023
Number of agricultural associations ask president to find compromise on land market

Number of agricultural associations ask president to find compromise on land market

13:58 08.12.2023
Rada increases staff of NABU to 1,000 people

Rada increases staff of NABU to 1,000 people

AD

HOT NEWS

MFA may suspend receipt of consular services for men of mobilization age in foreign diplomatic institutions – Kuleba

As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

As result of airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, five people injured, two in serious condition – region’s head

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernova welcomes initiative of Slovak citizens to raise funds for purchase of shells for Ukrainian army

Air defense eliminates 15 out of 16 enemy shaheds in four regions of Ukraine – Air Force

LATEST

MFA may suspend receipt of consular services for men of mobilization age in foreign diplomatic institutions – Kuleba

As result of shelling in Pokrovsky district, two people killed, one more wounded – region’s head

As result of airstrike on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, five people injured, two in serious condition – region’s head

Zelenskyy thanks British PM for allocating largest package of defense aid

Lithuania hands over M577 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernova welcomes initiative of Slovak citizens to raise funds for purchase of shells for Ukrainian army

Nine people injured as result of enemy attack by shaheds of Odesa – police

URCS volunteers helping victims in Odesa from Russian shahed attack

Air defense eliminates 15 out of 16 enemy shaheds in four regions of Ukraine – Air Force

We must move from requests for help to offers of cooperation – Lytvynenko

AD
AD
AD
AD