Wizz Air Hungary begins operating flights in Simferopol FIR over Black Sea managed by Ukraine

Since Wednesday, July 28, Wizz Air Hungary began operating flights in the Simferopol flight information region (FIR) over the open waters of the Black Sea managed by Ukraine, Head of State Air Traffic Service Enterprise (UkSATSE) Andriy Yarmak has said.

"Flight safety and high-quality air navigation services, confirmed by European and American aviation safety regulators, shortest routes, reduced flight time and fuel costs. These are the advantages, which airspace users get when using the airspace managed by Ukraine! I hope that Wizz Air UK will take up the torch!" he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

According to Yarmak, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a subsidiary of Wizz Air Hungary, also operates flights in the Simferopol FIR over the Black Sea managed by Ukraine.