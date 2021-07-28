Facts

11:34 28.07.2021

Zelensky: It is necessary to conduct detailed audit of second stage of decentralization

1 min read
Zelensky: It is necessary to conduct detailed audit of second stage of decentralization

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need for a detailed audit of the second stage of decentralization to correct the mistakes of the reform.

"Surely, in the process of decentralization, we see not only successes, but we also see shortcomings that at first could have been simply imperceptible. I believe that after the completion of the second stage of decentralization, we just need to conduct a detailed audit. And before moving on to the next stage, mistakes must be corrected. In any case, there may be miscalculations," Zelensky said during a speech at the Ukraine 30. Decentralization All-Ukrainian Forum.

According to him, this is currently being done in the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, which is gradually becoming an analytical and practical tool to help in the process of deepening decentralization and ties between central and regional authorities.

Tags: #decentralization #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:32 28.07.2021
Zelensky, IMF director to discuss Ukraine's implementation of SBA on Wednesday

Zelensky, IMF director to discuss Ukraine's implementation of SBA on Wednesday

10:58 27.07.2021
Zelensky on personnel changes in SBU: There is no and won't be alternative to SBU reform

Zelensky on personnel changes in SBU: There is no and won't be alternative to SBU reform

15:05 24.07.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on countering dual citizenship of officials

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on countering dual citizenship of officials

11:39 24.07.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on 37 types of minerals of strategic importance for development of economy, Ukraine's defense capability

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on 37 types of minerals of strategic importance for development of economy, Ukraine's defense capability

11:03 24.07.2021
Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures on Ukraine's NATO integration

Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures on Ukraine's NATO integration

13:23 23.07.2021
Zelensky replaces head of Foreign Intelligence Service with Lytvynenko – decrees

Zelensky replaces head of Foreign Intelligence Service with Lytvynenko – decrees

10:36 22.07.2021
Zelensky expects substantive, productive meeting with Biden on Aug 30

Zelensky expects substantive, productive meeting with Biden on Aug 30

08:57 22.07.2021
Biden to host Zelensky in Washington on Aug 30 – White House

Biden to host Zelensky in Washington on Aug 30 – White House

13:59 21.07.2021
Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

14:22 20.07.2021
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires says Zelensky, Biden to meet in summer

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires says Zelensky, Biden to meet in summer

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to oblige those arriving from Russia, India to undergo 14-day self-isolation

Light-engine sports plane downed in Prykarpattia region, four people killed – State Emergency Service

Valeriy Zaluzhny appointed as Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces instead of Khomchak – Zelensky's press secretary

Group of MEPs issues statement on conclusion of United States-Germany agreement on Nord Stream 2

Zelensky to open first day of Ukraine 30. Decentralization forum

LATEST

Foreigners killed in plane crash near Kolomyia were U.S. citizens – source

Some 124 countries open to Ukrainians – Kuleba

Ukraine introducing collection of biometric data of foreigners, stateless persons to obtain entry visas

Israeli Minister Elkin promises assistance in mutual recognition of COVID-certificates - The Embassy

Ukraine to renew PCR testing for arriving unvaccinated people in early Aug

Ukraine to oblige those arriving from Russia, India to undergo 14-day self-isolation

Light-engine sports plane downed in Prykarpattia region, four people killed – State Emergency Service

Some 28 countries confirm their participation in Crimean Platform's summit – Kuleba

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina to perform for first time in semifinals of Olympics in Tokyo

Luxembourg opens entrance for Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD