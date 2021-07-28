Zelensky: It is necessary to conduct detailed audit of second stage of decentralization

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the need for a detailed audit of the second stage of decentralization to correct the mistakes of the reform.

"Surely, in the process of decentralization, we see not only successes, but we also see shortcomings that at first could have been simply imperceptible. I believe that after the completion of the second stage of decentralization, we just need to conduct a detailed audit. And before moving on to the next stage, mistakes must be corrected. In any case, there may be miscalculations," Zelensky said during a speech at the Ukraine 30. Decentralization All-Ukrainian Forum.

According to him, this is currently being done in the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, which is gradually becoming an analytical and practical tool to help in the process of deepening decentralization and ties between central and regional authorities.