Facts

18:37 22.07.2021

Primary testing in Kyiv's Oleksandrivska hospital reveals six cases of 'delta' strain of COVID-19

2 min read
Initial testing has revealed six cases of COVID-19 of the "delta" strain in Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital of Kyiv, according to Kyiv Department of Health Care.

"Six cases of COVID-19 strain 'delta' were detected by primary testing in Oleksandrivska hospital in Kyiv. The studies were carried out thanks to the reagents specially purchased by the hospital for diagnosing this strain. Now the biomaterial has been transferred for confirmation to Kyiv city laboratory center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine," the department said.

It is noted that people with the "delta" strain are of different ages - from 21 to 73 years old.

Director of the Health Care Department Valentyna Ginzburg has said that now "we know about the strain 'delta' not from practice, but from the experience of foreign colleagues with whom the capital's doctors constantly communicate." So, "delta" is distinguished by a high level of contagiousness (infectiousness), a shorter incubation period and an aggressive course.

"Each vaccine registered in Ukraine will most likely protect you from death. Get vaccinated! Do it for yourself and your loved ones, who will suffer from the fact that you are suffering from the disease, or will not be able to cope with it at all, despite all the efforts of doctors," Ginzburg said.

Tags: #delta #strain #kyiv
