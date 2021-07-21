Facts

11:54 21.07.2021

Szijjarto to visit Ukraine on July 22, trip to Donbas planned

1 min read
Szijjarto to visit Ukraine on July 22, trip to Donbas planned

Chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto will pay a working visit to Ukraine on July 22 at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, Kuleba and Szijjarto will hold talks, the key topics of which will be the security situation in the region, the political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict, interaction with the Council of Europe, as well as topical issues of relations between Ukraine and Hungary. Following the talks, the heads of Ukrainian and Hungarian diplomacy will sign bilateral documents.

The ministers will also make a joint trip to the contact line in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas, where they will familiarize themselves with the security situation and the efforts of the Ukrainian government to improve security for people living in the war zone.

At 10:05 on July 22, Kuleba and Szijjarto will hold a joint press conference.

Tags: #szijjarto #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:29 21.07.2021
Chinese Ambassador optimistic about prospects of Ukrainian-Chinese relations

Chinese Ambassador optimistic about prospects of Ukrainian-Chinese relations

09:29 21.07.2021
Ukraine records 655 new cases of COVID-19, 577 recoveries, 13 deaths over past day

Ukraine records 655 new cases of COVID-19, 577 recoveries, 13 deaths over past day

17:56 20.07.2021
MPs propose to limit purchase of land by legal entities to 500 ha

MPs propose to limit purchase of land by legal entities to 500 ha

15:39 20.07.2021
System for monitoring, reporting, verification of emissions shall be fully operational in 2022 – minister

System for monitoring, reporting, verification of emissions shall be fully operational in 2022 – minister

15:10 20.07.2021
High Council of Justice urges Rada to finalize bill on reform of HCJ, prevent collapse of judiciary

High Council of Justice urges Rada to finalize bill on reform of HCJ, prevent collapse of judiciary

13:24 20.07.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

13:16 20.07.2021
Ukraine starts fifth stage of vaccination campaign, everyone can get vaccinated against COVID-19

Ukraine starts fifth stage of vaccination campaign, everyone can get vaccinated against COVID-19

10:57 20.07.2021
Ukraine records 598 new COVID-19 cases per day, 540 people recovered, 25 died – ministry

Ukraine records 598 new COVID-19 cases per day, 540 people recovered, 25 died – ministry

10:33 20.07.2021
First thousand land transactions signed in Ukraine - Agrarian Policy Ministry

First thousand land transactions signed in Ukraine - Agrarian Policy Ministry

10:18 20.07.2021
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires notes significant progress in Ukraine's judicial system reforms, importance of integrity of SAPO selection process

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires notes significant progress in Ukraine's judicial system reforms, importance of integrity of SAPO selection process

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Constitutional Court recognizes seizure of goods in simplified customs control zone as unconstitutional

Monitoring of air pollution near Rivneazot carried out 24/7, no threats detected

Rivneazot eliminates consequences of release of nitrous gases, no victims or injured reported

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires says Zelensky, Biden to meet in summer

LATEST

Washington not to allow Russia to use energy to put pressure on Kyiv – State Department spokesperson

Cabinet approves strategy of reforming public administration of Ukraine for 2022-2025

Constitutional Court recognizes seizure of goods in simplified customs control zone as unconstitutional

Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna develops draft Constitution with fourth control branch of power

Residents of Kyiv trust Klitschko more than Zelensky – Rating poll

Olympic Games in Tokyo to be broadcasted by UA:PERSHYI TV channel

Monitoring of air pollution near Rivneazot carried out 24/7, no threats detected

Rivneazot eliminates consequences of release of nitrous gases, no victims or injured reported

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires says Zelensky, Biden to meet in summer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD