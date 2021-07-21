Szijjarto to visit Ukraine on July 22, trip to Donbas planned

Chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto will pay a working visit to Ukraine on July 22 at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, Kuleba and Szijjarto will hold talks, the key topics of which will be the security situation in the region, the political and diplomatic settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict, interaction with the Council of Europe, as well as topical issues of relations between Ukraine and Hungary. Following the talks, the heads of Ukrainian and Hungarian diplomacy will sign bilateral documents.

The ministers will also make a joint trip to the contact line in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas, where they will familiarize themselves with the security situation and the efforts of the Ukrainian government to improve security for people living in the war zone.

At 10:05 on July 22, Kuleba and Szijjarto will hold a joint press conference.