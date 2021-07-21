Facts

09:29 21.07.2021

Ukraine records 655 new cases of COVID-19, 577 recoveries, 13 deaths over past day

1 min read
Ukraine records 655 new cases of COVID-19, 577 recoveries, 13 deaths over past day

In Ukraine, as of Wednesday morning, 655 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 577 people recovered, and 13 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"Over the past day on July 20, 2021, some 655 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 37 children and 18 health workers). Also, over the past day: 508 people have been hospitalized, 13 people died, and 577 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

 

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:56 20.07.2021
MPs propose to limit purchase of land by legal entities to 500 ha

MPs propose to limit purchase of land by legal entities to 500 ha

15:39 20.07.2021
System for monitoring, reporting, verification of emissions shall be fully operational in 2022 – minister

System for monitoring, reporting, verification of emissions shall be fully operational in 2022 – minister

15:10 20.07.2021
High Council of Justice urges Rada to finalize bill on reform of HCJ, prevent collapse of judiciary

High Council of Justice urges Rada to finalize bill on reform of HCJ, prevent collapse of judiciary

13:24 20.07.2021
Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

13:16 20.07.2021
Ukraine starts fifth stage of vaccination campaign, everyone can get vaccinated against COVID-19

Ukraine starts fifth stage of vaccination campaign, everyone can get vaccinated against COVID-19

10:57 20.07.2021
Ukraine records 598 new COVID-19 cases per day, 540 people recovered, 25 died – ministry

Ukraine records 598 new COVID-19 cases per day, 540 people recovered, 25 died – ministry

10:33 20.07.2021
First thousand land transactions signed in Ukraine - Agrarian Policy Ministry

First thousand land transactions signed in Ukraine - Agrarian Policy Ministry

10:18 20.07.2021
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires notes significant progress in Ukraine's judicial system reforms, importance of integrity of SAPO selection process

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires notes significant progress in Ukraine's judicial system reforms, importance of integrity of SAPO selection process

11:34 19.07.2021
Ukrainian medics vaccinate 50,435 against COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukrainian medics vaccinate 50,435 against COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

09:06 17.07.2021
Some 33% of Ukrainians already have immunity to COVID-19 – NSDC Secretary

Some 33% of Ukrainians already have immunity to COVID-19 – NSDC Secretary

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Monitoring of air pollution near Rivneazot carried out 24/7, no threats detected

Rivneazot eliminates consequences of release of nitrous gases, no victims or injured reported

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires says Zelensky, Biden to meet in summer

Kuleba: Ukraine has concrete ideas on how to prevent Russia from turning Black Sea into its 'inner lake'

LATEST

Monitoring of air pollution near Rivneazot carried out 24/7, no threats detected

Rivneazot eliminates consequences of release of nitrous gases, no victims or injured reported

Danish Ambassador during his visit to JFO area: You protect security of Europe, if you are in danger, then we cannot be safe either

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires says Zelensky, Biden to meet in summer

U.S. State Department Adviser Derek Scholle to visit Kyiv on July 20-21

Security in Black Sea region should become priority of world community, Crimean Platform can be important tool for this – Zelensky

Kent, Crimean Tatar MPs, govt officials discuss persecution of population in Crimea, Crimean Platform

Ukraine may introduce self-isolation for 7-14 days for unvaccinated persons entering country

Zelensky proposes to bring issue of European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova to European Council

EU to provide EUR 2.3 bln aid to Eastern Partnership countries – Michel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD