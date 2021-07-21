Ukraine records 655 new cases of COVID-19, 577 recoveries, 13 deaths over past day

In Ukraine, as of Wednesday morning, 655 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 577 people recovered, and 13 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"Over the past day on July 20, 2021, some 655 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine (of which there are 37 children and 18 health workers). Also, over the past day: 508 people have been hospitalized, 13 people died, and 577 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.