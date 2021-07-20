Facts

10:18 20.07.2021

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires notes significant progress in Ukraine's judicial system reforms, importance of integrity of SAPO selection process

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, who is now U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine George Kent held a roundtable talk on anti-corruption issues, according to the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

"CDA Kent hosted an anti-corruption roundtable, noting significant recent progress on Ukrainian judicial system reforms and the importance of the integrity of Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) selection process," the embassy said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The participants also discussed the need for further reform of Ukraine's defense industry and full implementation of the defense procurement law.

