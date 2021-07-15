Avakov has no plans to run for mayor of Kharkiv – source

Former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has no plans to run for mayor of Kharkiv, a source close to Avakov told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday.

"Avakov has no plans to run for mayor of Kharkiv," the source told the agency.

Earlier, head of the Servant of the People party Oleksandr Korniyenko admitted the possibility of Avakov's participation in the mayoral elections in Kharkiv.

As reported, on July 13, head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov, who headed the ministry for more than seven years, submitted his resignation.