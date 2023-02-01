Facts

13:07 01.02.2023

Ex-minister of internal affairs Avakov home searched in case on crash of State Emergency Service helicopter in Brovary

1 min read
Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) conducted searches at the home of former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov.

This was announced by Avakov in a comment to the Ukrayinska Pravda publication.

"They finished the search concerning the helicopter crash. They looked at Airbus contracts signed six years ago. Of course, nothing was found. The contracts were approved by the government and parliament. They conducted searches correctly, although it was pointless. They formally worked out the version," Avakov said.

As reported, on January 18 morning a State Emergency Service helicopter carrying the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs crashed in Brovary, near a kindergarten. In particular, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuriy Lubkovych were killed in the crash.

In total, 14 people died, including 1 child, and 25 people were injured, including 11 children.

