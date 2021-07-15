Facts

10:34 15.07.2021

Rada supports Avakov's resignation

Rada supports Avakov's resignation

The Verkhovna Rada at a session on Thursday supported the resignation of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

Some 291 MPs voted for the corresponding decision.

As reported, Avakov on Tuesday submitted a letter of resignation from office.

Avakov headed the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine since February 27, 2014. For the first time, he was appointed to a post in the government under Arseniy Yatsenyuk (2014-2016). Later, Avakov was a member of the governments under Volodymyr Groysman (2016-2019), Oleksiy Honcharuk (2019-2020) and Denys Shmyhal (2020-2021).

Tags: #resignation #avakov
