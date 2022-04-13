Facts

10:53 13.04.2022

Avakov offers to exchange Medvedchuk for corridor for civilians, military from Mariupol

1 min read
Avakov offers to exchange Medvedchuk for corridor for civilians, military from Mariupol

Former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (2014-2021) Arsen Avakov offered to exchange the detained MP of Ukraine, former co-chairman of the Opposition Platform for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk for a corridor for the exit of the civilian population and the military from Mariupol.

"Change the nit for Mariupol residents - for everyone - for all civilians and military... let the Kremlin move away and give our people a corridor... and we will give them Kaschei [Medvedchuk]," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday night.

Avakov also stressed that the Ukrainian territories seized by the Russian invaders would be returned.

"We will take the territories later," he wrote.

As reported, on Tuesday evening, a photograph of Medvedchuk in military uniform and handcuffs appeared on the Telegram channel of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. It was accompanied by the text "A special operation was carried out thanks to the SBU. Well done! Details later."

Head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov confirmed that the operation to detain Medvedchuk was carried out on behalf of Zelensky.

Tags: #avakov #medvedchuk #offer
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:37 13.04.2022
Bakanov confirms detention of Medvedchuk

Bakanov confirms detention of Medvedchuk

19:12 18.03.2022
Court allows detention of Medvedchuk, his whereabouts being established – SBI

Court allows detention of Medvedchuk, his whereabouts being established – SBI

23:59 02.03.2022
Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against Putin, Peskov, Lavrov, Shoigu, Patrushev, another 30 members of Russian govt

Cabinet proposes NSDC to impose sanctions against Putin, Peskov, Lavrov, Shoigu, Patrushev, another 30 members of Russian govt

17:55 27.01.2022
Simultaneous interrogation of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk within 'coal case' not ruled out

Simultaneous interrogation of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk within 'coal case' not ruled out

19:14 24.01.2022
Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

18:17 24.01.2022
Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

13:52 10.01.2022
Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

15:33 17.12.2021
Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

11:45 11.11.2021
Berlin attorney joins Medvedchuk's defense team

Berlin attorney joins Medvedchuk's defense team

12:52 02.11.2021
Court imposes new measure of restraint on Medvedchuk in form of personal recognizance on first episode of suspicion

Court imposes new measure of restraint on Medvedchuk in form of personal recognizance on first episode of suspicion

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky urges to stop deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, return them home

Law enforcement officers find over 720 bodies of dead people in Kyiv region - police

Marines from 36th brigade break through to Azov fighters, defenders of Mariupol strengthen defense area

Zelensky: World must respond preventively to possible use of weapons of mass destruction

Zelensky: We will find all Russian servicemen involved in crimes

LATEST

USA ready to consider possibility of supplying Ukraine with weapons for attacks on Russian airfields

On Tuesday, 12 invaders, two self-propelled artillery mounts, 'Grad' liquidated in south of Ukraine

Zelensky urges to stop deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, return them home

Zelensky grateful to Estonia for military support, assistance to migrants, refusal of Russian energy resources

Ukraine should receive candidate status now, its membership in EU signed with blood - faction of European People's Party in European Parliament

Shmyhal calls on head of USAID to join investigation of war crimes of Russia

Zelensky offers to exchange Medvedchuk for captive Ukrainians

Russia-occupation troops fleeing Chornobyl NPP took with them radioactive items

Law enforcement officers find over 720 bodies of dead people in Kyiv region - police

Casualties of Russian forces in Ukraine total 19,800, 158 planes, 739 tanks destroyed

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD