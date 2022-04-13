Avakov offers to exchange Medvedchuk for corridor for civilians, military from Mariupol

Former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (2014-2021) Arsen Avakov offered to exchange the detained MP of Ukraine, former co-chairman of the Opposition Platform for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk for a corridor for the exit of the civilian population and the military from Mariupol.

"Change the nit for Mariupol residents - for everyone - for all civilians and military... let the Kremlin move away and give our people a corridor... and we will give them Kaschei [Medvedchuk]," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday night.

Avakov also stressed that the Ukrainian territories seized by the Russian invaders would be returned.

"We will take the territories later," he wrote.

As reported, on Tuesday evening, a photograph of Medvedchuk in military uniform and handcuffs appeared on the Telegram channel of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. It was accompanied by the text "A special operation was carried out thanks to the SBU. Well done! Details later."

Head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov confirmed that the operation to detain Medvedchuk was carried out on behalf of Zelensky.