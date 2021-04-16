Facts

15:19 16.04.2021

Avakov calls on patriots to unite before possible provocations, aggression coming from Russia

2 min read
Avakov calls on patriots to unite before possible provocations, aggression coming from Russia

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov calls on state officials and patriots to unite to defend the country and repulse possible aggression from the Russian Federation.

"The Putin regime is again accumulating military forces near the borders of Ukraine, threatening with new aggression! ... We are on our land and will defend ourselves! Today it is extremely important to respond to the threat in a joint and adequate manner: by concentrating all patriotic forces of Ukraine around a common goal - to resolutely rebuff possible provocations and aggression! The consolidated forces of statesmen and civil patriotic veterans - the regular forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the reservists - must, by uniting, stand up to defend their country," Avakov wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

According to him, it was so in 2014, "it will be so now, if necessary."

"Together with the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we were able to stop the invaders! Thanks to every volunteer soldier for their worthy service in the ATO zone! I urge you, brothers, if the Motherland calls, to unite again and stand up to defend the native land! At that time, we were able to concentrate and repel the enemy. Today we are stronger and more combat-ready than it was then. We already have powerful equipment and real combat experience, and the strength of mind, I am sure, has even become stronger," Avakov said.

Tags: #avakov
Interfax-Ukraine
