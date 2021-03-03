Facts

10:57 03.03.2021

Avakov admits provocations, destabilization, aggravation of Donbas situation after imposition of sanctions

The decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on the imposition of sanctions will entail an aggravation of the situation inside Ukraine, in the east of the country, but there will be no total offensive, says Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov.

"We got off the strategic hook of Russia in the energy sector long time ago. I don't think we will have anything here [exacerbation of the situation after imposing of sanctions]. Russia will respond. It will respond with provocations, destabilization within, organizing riots, will pay for them, and now it will be more difficult for them to pay," the minister said.

"The snow will melt and provocations will begin at the front, unfortunately, and we must be ready for this. The situation 'we are closed and we will not do anything, we will wait until Putin's regime falls' won't happen, we will need to defend ourselves," he added.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said: "I do not believe in a total offensive by Russia sinсe the losses will be devastating both for them and for us."

Also, according to Avakov, resolving the situation without a direct attack is a position in the international arena.

"The world balance of power is developing in our favor so that we do not have such aggression," Avakov said.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council decided to impose sanctions on 19 legal entities and eight private individuals on February 19, 2021, including Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian parliamentarian and chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, and his wife Oksana Marchenko.

On the same day, the NSDC of Ukraine instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take the necessary measures to preserve and operate a part of oil product pipelines passing through the territory of Ukraine. Some media alleged that Medvedchuk is one of the beneficiaries of the Samara-Western Direction petroleum product trunk pipeline, while the Opposition Platform - For Life party said that the MP and members of his family had and have no relation to the pipeline.

On February 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enforced the NSDC order, which practically blocked the activity of the television channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK associated with Viktor Medvedchuk, a leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life.

The NSDC imposed personal economic and other restrictive measures on Taras Kozak and the following legal entities: Ariadna TV, Novy Format TV, TV Vybor, Television and Radio Company 112 TV, Leader TV, Partner TV, Novyny 24 Hodyny (24 Hours News), and New Communications.

